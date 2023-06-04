How are serial killers tried in Texas? Why the Raul Meza Jr. trials could last years

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin cops have said that a guy charged with the dying of an 80-year-old Pflugerville guy previous this month could be a “serial killer.” Raul Meza Jr., 62, is these days charged with the homicide of his roommate Jesse Fraga, 80. However, Meza additionally instructed detectives that he was once liable for the homicide of Gloria Lofton, 66, in 2019. Police have said that there are further chilly instances they’re having a look at in connection to Meza, who additionally prior to now frolicked in jail for the 1982 rape and homicide of an eight-year-old lady.





Austin protection lawyer, Rick Cofer, has commented on Meza’s criminal long term. Cofer has said that Meza is in deep hassle with 3 pending fees in Travis County, one among which is Capital Murder, punishable through both dying or existence with out parole. Meza could be charged with any place from 5-10 murders. Cofer believes that the instances will transfer ahead personally, and it’ll be a protracted and multi-year procedure. Meza will probably be entitled to a jury trial on every person homicide rate towards him as a result of at the moment, it sounds as if that each one of the fees are separate incidences.

Meza’s prior felony historical past, which incorporates a conviction for a brutal homicide in the Eighties, goes to play a vital position in his new homicide allegations, making him liable at the punishment segment of any long term trial. It could also be conceivable, even if not going, that if Meza used the identical approach and way of habits, that it could be admissible at the guilt/innocence segment of the trial. Cofer, thru his revel in, has said that each one capital homicide instances are sophisticated and tough to continue. Cofer suspects that the Travis County District Attorney would possibly search the dying penalty in the capital homicide case towards Meza.

Cofer states that in a dying penalty trial, the district lawyer needs to be close to highest, however given the undeniable fact that the defendant is already over 60 years outdated, it is going to make sense for the district lawyer to easily pursue a conventional homicide rate. Meza’s case will probably be a protracted and multi-year procedure, with the instances continuing personally.

