“How can it be two months without you??” Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, posts about her loss

Wednesday marked two months for the reason that premature demise of Bob Saget, and the somber milestone was famous by Saget’s spouse, Kelly Rizzo, on Instagram.

The Full Home actor, 65, was discovered useless in a lodge room in Orlando, Florida, on January 9.

“2 complete months,” Kelly wrote in a notice, alongside an image of the pair embracing. “I’ve skilled that now time means nothing and every little thing on the identical time. You depend the weeks, and the months, they’re unusual and surreal milestones.”

Her message continued, “How can it’s 2 months with out you?? But additionally it looks like yesterday you had been right here — and it nonetheless additionally feels such as you by no means left? I wish to say it is all a really bizarre new universe. Studying easy methods to navigate it’s fairly the journey.”

In February, Saget’s household revealed that he died from head trauma.

“They’ve concluded that he by accident hit the again of his head on one thing, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” his household mentioned in an announcement obtained by ABC Information. “No medicine or alcohol had been concerned.”

Since her husband’s demise, Rizzo has shared a number of posts about her time spent processing the loss. She additionally opened up about Saget’s unbelievable affect during an appearance on Good Morning America in late January.

“He did every little thing for everyone — if you happen to had an issue, he was the primary person who was going to maintain it and make it easier to,” she mentioned on the present. “And he was simply probably the most caring and type and considerate particular person…he was simply probably the most completely fantastic husband that I ever might have dreamed of.”

