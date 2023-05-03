‘How can this happen?’ | Elementary student given the wrong medication at school; mother worries it could have been a deadly mistake





A mother named Candice Smith not too long ago spoke out about a medication mix-up that passed off at her 8-year-old son’s faculty. The kid has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and was once prescribed Methylphenidate and Methylphenidate ER to assist keep an eye on his temper.

According to Smith, the nurses at Cameron Elementary School administer her son’s medication two times a day. However, she gained a worrying telephone name on March 31 from the faculty nurse who recommended that the well being assistant had given her son any other student’s managed substance medication. Smith mentioned it took place a couple of occasions, and her son suffered from migraines and abdomen ache in March. Despite this, Smith nonetheless does now not know what drugs have been administered to her son.

Smith knowledgeable KENS 5 that there have been 16 drugs left in the bottle of her son’s morning medication and 20 mid-day drugs, accounting for Spring Break. She believes her son gained anyone else’s medication for weeks, which could have been middle medication, had a long-term impact, and even brought about him to go away. She additionally discussed that the medication bottles are categorised, but the error passed off time and again, leaving her feeling that her son was once the sufferer of clinical negligence.

The San Antonio Independent School District (SAISD) showed that there was once an example the place a kid gained the wrong medication, they usually regretted the error and have taken steps to stop it from going down once more. They additionally knowledgeable that Student Health Services is lately investigating the subject. Further, each the registered nurse and the nurse’s assistant who have been considering the mix-up are now not at the campus, however they’re nonetheless with the district and are being retrained on correct protocols. In addition, SAISD discussed that they supply annual medication management coaching at the starting of every faculty yr.

Smith’s message to folks is to remember and make sure that their youngsters are being handled and administered their correct medication whilst at school. As for Smith, she feels that the magnitude of the incident didn’t result in termination, and all they were given was once a slap on the hand, which was once unfair.

The state of affairs confronted by means of Smith is an instance of ways essential it is to be vigilant when it involves medication mistakes. Any minor or important mistake can motive critical, irreversible injury, and other people should take ok measures to stop such mistakes from going down.

