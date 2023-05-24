How conservative activists worked to kill an effort to protect Florida election workers from harassment





Earlier this 12 months, Florida lawmakers proposed protective election workers from harassment, however conservative “election integrity” activists worked to scrap the availability. Emails received by means of investigative workforce Documented via public document requests display how Florida Fair Elections, a coalition of the Election Integrity Network introduced by means of longtime Republican election legal professional Cleta Mitchell, objected to language that sought to make it a third-degree prison to harass or intimidate election workers with the goal of interfering with their tasks. The advocacy by means of Mitchell’s community in Florida and some other group in North Carolina spotlight how native teams are running at the back of the scenes to form state coverage forward of the 2024 elections. The push in Florida and different states comes whilst a rising choice of states have beefed up protections for election workers since January 2022.