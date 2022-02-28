How Dallas can combat data loss

Searching for and recovering data lost during a mass deletion will likely cost the City of Dallas $750,000, according to a report by Kirkland & Ellis.
Why it matters: The city’s IT department relied on one person who had received five days of training to correctly migrate millions of files of Dallas Police Department data to a new server.
- The city is also paying hundreds of thousands to the law firm to investigate the data loss.
What they’re saying: Kirkland said the city is “fortunate” that the consequences from the loss weren’t worse.
- “It is critical that DPD and its officers are able to collect and maintain evidence in a secure way that protects the integrity of each investigation.”
Recommendations: Before the data loss, the IT department had no “data redundancy plan,” which might have allowed for a “soft delete,” the report said. That should change.
- IT employees should be cross-trained to prevent a “single point of failure.”
- The data budget might need to be expanded, especially in the police department, which should have a dedicated information officer to ensure department-specific needs are met.
- A two-step authentication process should be in place to complete steps in data migration.
The bottom line: Kirkland & Ellis recommends Dallas complete a citywide analysis of its data needs to determine what types of information is being stored and for how long it should be saved.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more