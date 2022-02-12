Front Page Sports

How did the trade deadline affect NBA title favorites?

February 12, 2022
Al Lindsey
The 2022 NBA Trade Deadline has passed us by and it was certainly one to remember.

Headlined by the blockbuster trade between the 76ers and Nets that sent All-Star guard James Harden to Philadelphia in exchange for a package centered around All-Star guard Ben Simmons, the trade deadline sent shockwaves across the NBA.

How did all of the movement affect future odds for the 2022 NBA title?

Take a look at the updated odds below.

According to DraftKings, the title odds did shift following the blockbuster Harden-Simmons deal.

The Nets have been favored to win the NBA title all season, even despite their running 10-game losing streak. They were listed at +320 to win the title prior to the trade deadline, but those odds have dropped in the slightest following the big move.

The Nets are still the favorites but are now listed at +370.

The 76ers’ championship odds went from +850 before trading for Harden but are now listed at +700 following the deal. The only other team whose odds were affected by the trade were the Bucks, who went from +650 to +700.

Below, you can find the 2022 NBA title odds for every team following the trade deadline.

Post-trade deadline 2022 NBA championship odds
TeamOdds
Nets+370
Suns+425
Warriors+425
76ers+700
Bucks+700
Heat+1300
Jazz+1800
Lakers+2500
Grizzlies+2500
Bulls+3000
Nuggets+3500
Mavericks+4000
Cavaliers+5500
Celtics+6000
Clippers+6000
Raptors+10000
Hawks+10000
Timberwolves+15000
Hornets+20000
Pelicans+50000
Knicks+60000
Wizards+10000
Rockets+10000
Thunder+10000
Trail Blazers+10000
Magic+10000
Spurs+10000
Kings+10000
Pacers+10000
Pistons+10000

*Odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook.





