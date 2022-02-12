How did the trade deadline affect NBA title favorites?

The 2022 NBA Trade Deadline has passed us by and it was certainly one to remember.

Headlined by the blockbuster trade between the 76ers and Nets that sent All-Star guard James Harden to Philadelphia in exchange for a package centered around All-Star guard Ben Simmons, the trade deadline sent shockwaves across the NBA.

How did all of the movement affect future odds for the 2022 NBA title?

Take a look at the updated odds below.

How did the trade deadline affect 2022 NBA title favorites?

According to DraftKings, the title odds did shift following the blockbuster Harden-Simmons deal.

The Nets have been favored to win the NBA title all season, even despite their running 10-game losing streak. They were listed at +320 to win the title prior to the trade deadline, but those odds have dropped in the slightest following the big move.

The Nets are still the favorites but are now listed at +370.

The 76ers’ championship odds went from +850 before trading for Harden but are now listed at +700 following the deal. The only other team whose odds were affected by the trade were the Bucks, who went from +650 to +700.

Below, you can find the 2022 NBA title odds for every team following the trade deadline.

Post-trade deadline 2022 NBA championship odds Team Odds Nets +370 Suns +425 Warriors +425 76ers +700 Bucks +700 Heat +1300 Jazz +1800 Lakers +2500 Grizzlies +2500 Bulls +3000 Nuggets +3500 Mavericks +4000 Cavaliers +5500 Celtics +6000 Clippers +6000 Raptors +10000 Hawks +10000 Timberwolves +15000 Hornets +20000 Pelicans +50000 Knicks +60000 Wizards +10000 Rockets +10000 Thunder +10000 Trail Blazers +10000 Magic +10000 Spurs +10000 Kings +10000 Pacers +10000 Pistons +10000

*Odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook.