How freshman Ana Cedeno is using her gymnastics experience to power Irving MacArthur’s offense

When it comes to the game within the game this season, one of the favorite scenarios for Irving MacArthur girls soccer Eric Alonzo is when his midfielder Ana Cedeno gets in a 1-on-1 situation against an opposing defender.

Or even defenders as in plural.

“When it comes to one-on-one, or even one-on-two, Ana has left some defenders going in the wrong direction,” Alonzo said.

After making defenders zig when they should zag, Cedeno frequently moves on to score goals, or more often, setting up her teammates to find the back of the net. She’s doing it as a freshman to boot.

Cedeno leads all area players with 23 assists while scoring 18 goals. She has helped MacArthur compile an 11-5-3 record, 5-1-2 in District 7-6A, almost a lock for making the playoffs.

Cedeno has become a soccer standout in a relatively short period of time. She didn’t start playing seriously until she was 10 years old. Before then her primary sport was gymnastics, but she was encouraged by her uncle Alfredo, a former professional player who had a stint in Peru.

“I liked soccer immediately. It has a lot of action,” Cedeno said. “I really like it when it’s one on one.”

Irving MacArthur midfielder Ana Cedeno (No. 1) dribbles the ball during a soccer match against Irving Nimitz, Feb. 23, 2022. (Armando Moreno)

Cedeno, who is 5-foot-1, said elements in becoming a good gymnast work for soccer, like concentration and especially discipline, a mentality she has brought over from her days on the horizontal bar. She started club soccer around a year after starting to play in earnest.

Cedeno has been even faster in acclimating to living in North Texas. She transferred from Houston West Side in October. Alonzo said he knew Cedeno was special right away in preseason tryouts.

Cedeno credits her on-field success to her teammates accepting her immediately. Among the players she credits for making her feel welcome are Abigail Garcia, Arianna Arboleda, Ariana Gallegos, Alexandra Reyes (who Cedeno calls the funniest person you will ever meet) and Valerie Flores.

“The girls are just awesome. Everybody is so nice and supportive,” Cedeno said. “They welcomed me really quickly.”

Cedeno has already had a hand in MacArthur history, helping Flores break the program’s career record for goals. Flores has 72 career goals heading into MacArthur’s game at Irving on Tuesday. Cedeno’s best game may have been at Richardson on Feb. 8 as she had two goals (one on a penalty kick) and two assists as MacArthur rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit for a 5-3 win.

“It all about the vision and communication,” Cedeno said. “You have to get the communication down. If it’s a good game I’ll be talking the whole time.”

Cedeno said the physical key to playing well is good footwork and controlling her breathing. Alonzo said the strongest part of Cedeno’s game could be mental.

“The best part of her game is her vision before she gets the ball,” Alonzo said. “She sets up plays before they start really well.”

Alonzo said Cedeno will get even better with more experience, and is hopeful that it can take her to another level. Cedeno said her long-term goals are to play for a Division I college program and professionally.

Cedeno said she wonders what would have happened if she stuck gymnastics, and maybe if it could have led to a chance for the Olympics, but she has no regrets about switching to soccer, especially because of the present.

“The best part about being in North Texas are the people I have met, and the people that have helped me as a person and a player,” Cedeno said. “They have guided me a lot.”

