How investigators solved a missing person’s case-turned murder investigation in 5 days

The Vero Beach Police Department discovered Diana Duve’s body in the trunk of her car in a Florida Publix shopping center in June 2014. Investigators were able to solve the case in just three days. Diana was a 26-year-old nurse living in Vero Beach, Florida. On June 19, 2014, she left her friends to meet up with her on and off again boyfriend, Mike Jones. Diana’s mother, Lena Andrews, reported her daughter missing after she failed to return home. Investigators analyzed cellphone tower pings from Diana and Mike’s phones and found a ping from Mike’s phone was from a cell tower located about 25 minutes from Vero Beach, in the Fort Pierce area. They learned that Jones had a criminal record and had been charged with aggravated stalking. Jones was caught sitting in his hotel room talking on a burner phone. Investigators traced the purchase of the burner phone to a Walmart in the Melbourne, Florida area where Jones was seen purchasing it. After Jones was arrested, authorities found Diana’s car parked in a Publix parking lot with her body in the trunk. Jones was charged with first-degree murder, found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.



