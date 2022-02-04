How is team figure skating scored in the Olympics?

The team competition in Olympic figure skating has started at the 2022 Beijing Games. The scoring system for the team competition figure skating event is done the same way as the individual events. For individual skating events, judging panels give both technical scores and program components scores. “The technical score is added to the program components score to determine the segment score (short program/rhythm dance or free skate/dance). The scores for each segment are then added together to determine the competition score. The skater with the highest competition score is declared the winner,” according to the U.S. Figure Skating website. How is team figure skating scored?In team figure skating, the short program works as a qualifying event. Skaters from each nation are scored in a similar way as in the individual events, except the skaters earn points based on the positions they place in. The leader from the short program earns 10 points, the next highest scorer gets nine and this pattern continues for the rest of the teams. The top five teams who earn the highest total amount of points move on to compete in the free skate programs for each discipline. The team with the most points after the free programs takes gold, while the second-highest finishers earn silver and third-highest get bronze. How are teams decided in Olympic figure skating?Each competing country’s coach has the option to create a mix of skaters to compete in eight events. Every nation selects a women’s, men’s, pairs team and ice dance team. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

