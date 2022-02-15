How Kim K Feels About Kanye’s Truck Of Roses & Trolling ‘Skete’ Davidson

Is she ready to kall the kops? Not quite.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are keeping things cool despite her ex Kanye West’s attempts to loosen their ties this week with a series of trolling Instagram posts. In fact, the mom hopes her rapper estranged hubby will move on soon even after his grand attempt to send her a truck full of roses to woo her back on Valentine’s Day, an E! source told the publication.

Earlier this week, Kanye shared a series of posts with private messages between him and Kim and accused Pete Davidson of being the culprit trying to “destroy” his family. In one message Ye warned his fans about men supposedly like Kim’s new boyfriend writing,

“FOR EVERYONE MARRIED HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE,” he went on. “MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY A** ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY.”

Kim has a high threshold for Kanye’s antics according to an E! report. The Kardashian mogul and Pete Davidson are trying to “ignore” Kanye “Ye” West’s latest social media messages, two sources told E! News, with one adding of her ex, “She wants him to be happy.”

“Kim is very good at compartmentalizing and not letting these things get to her,” one of their sources revealed. “She is able to shut it off and ignore when she has to.”

Regarding Pete’s feelings, they noted that the SNL actor “doesn’t really spend time on social media,” so he is not too “aware” of all that Kanye is saying. Reportedly Pete is empathetic with what Kanye is going through.

In related news: Last night, Kim’s sister Khloe gave Pete a shout-out for showering her with Valentine’s Day roses. Just the night before, both Kim and Pete were spotted in NYC getting their V-Day celebration in early, the two shared a kiss while dining with friends at Cipriani according to PageSIX

As far as there being any hope for KimYe to reunite, the E! source revealed Kim doesn’t see it that way at all.