Oklahoma-news

How Land Diversity in Oklahoma Compares to Other States | Oklahoma

May 15, 2023
posting


Spanning nearly 3.8 million square miles, the United States is one of the largest countries in the world by total landmass. From the Smokey Mountains to the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains to the Great Lakes, it is also one of the most geographically diverse.

Not all states in the Lower 48 are equally endowed with that diversity, however. Some are defined largely by their geographic uniformity, while others have a wide range of varying landscapes, including mountains, deserts, farmland, forests, lakes, and cities. (If you like mountains, this is the highest point in every state.)

Based on a land diversity index, created using data from the U.S. Geological Survey, Oklahoma ranks as having the 16th most diverse landscape of the Lower 48 states, with a 69.5% likelihood that two randomly selected parcels would have a different land cover type.

Of Oklahoma’s total surface area of 69,899 square miles, agricultural and developed vegetation is the most common type of land cover, accounting for 46.4% of the state’s area.

 

Landscape diversity rankStateOdds two random land parcels have a different use (%)Total land area (sq. mi.)
1Texas80.2268,596
2Montana78.5147,040
3California77.9163,695
4Washington77.171,298
5Delaware76.62,489
6Colorado76.6104,094
7Louisiana76.252,378
8Maryland75.612,406
9Florida74.365,758
10New Jersey73.28,723
11Idaho72.783,569
12Oregon71.298,379
13North Carolina70.053,819
14Utah69.884,897
15Rhode Island69.51,545
16Oklahoma69.569,899
17Michigan68.296,714
18New Mexico68.2121,590
19Wisconsin67.965,496
20Ohio66.444,826
21Massachusetts66.310,554
22Minnesota64.286,936
23South Carolina63.932,020
24New York63.654,555
25Tennessee63.242,144
26Virginia63.042,775
27Wyoming62.597,813
28South Dakota62.477,116
29Connecticut61.35,543
30Kentucky61.140,408
31Georgia60.859,425
32Mississippi60.748,432
33Arkansas58.653,179
34Nebraska57.977,348
35Missouri57.769,707
36Pennsylvania57.746,054
37Alabama57.652,420
38Indiana54.336,420
39Kansas53.582,278
40Arizona53.4113,990
41North Dakota53.470,698
42Illinois51.157,914
43Nevada43.7110,572
44Vermont42.69,616
45Maine39.535,380
46New Hampshire34.59,349
47West Virginia34.424,230
48Iowa33.556,273

 

This article First appeared in the center square

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram