How LSU Tyrion Davis-Price caught 49ers attention before NFL draft

The 49ers didn’t draft any working backs between 2018 and 2020. Then they took Trey Sermon within the third spherical and Elijah Mitchell within the sixth spherical in 2021, and Tyrion Davis-Worth within the third spherical in 2022. Taking a working again in Spherical three two consecutive years appeared unthinkable, however Davis-Worth offered the 49ers along with his mix of dimension, velocity and toughness.

Matt Barrows of the Athletic detailed Davis-Worth’s rise from Louisiana youth soccer to the third spherical of the draft. It’s a fascinating story, however one piece jumps out the place Barrows, with the assistance of assistant common supervisor Adam Peters, particulars a play that put Davis-Worth on the map for the 49ers. Through the Athletic:

The 49ers noticed that zip on movie, notably throughout LSU’s recreation towards Alabama on Nov. 6. On the 63rd play, Davis-Worth broke throughout the road of scrimmage and inside 15 yards hit his highest velocity of the season, which in keeping with the 49ers, was among the many prime 5 speeds of any of the runners within the draft. The burst caught their consideration. “A whole lot of occasions, guys attain increased speeds as a result of they’ve the chance,” assistant common supervisor Adam Peters mentioned. “They possibly aren’t as quick as different guys, however as a result of they’ve the chance to run 60 yards in a straight line they attain a excessive velocity. (Davis-Worth) reaching his prime velocity in a brief quantity of house is extra spectacular.”

In that recreation towards the Crimson Tide, Davis-Worth rushed for 104 yards on 23 carries in a 20-14 loss for the Tigers. It was his third 100-yard recreation in a stretch the place he topped 100 yards in 4 out of 5 contests. Going into the 2021 season he’d solely eclipsed the 100-yard mark twice in 23 video games.

One of many different issues the 49ers preferred, per Barrows, was how sturdy Davis-Worth ran late in video games. A superb fourth quarter is a microcosm of his school profession.

Davis-Worth in his first two years rushed for 741 yards and 9 touchdowns on 168 carries in 23 video games.

Over his closing seven video games at LSU he wrecked defenses to the tune of 863 yards and 6 touchdowns on 166 rushes. He obtained considerably extra productive as his profession progressed.

The 49ers are actually hoping Davis-Worth can proceed the trajectory he set for himself throughout his late-season flurry final yr. San Francisco had gone with a working again by committee strategy underneath Shanahan up till final yr when Mitchell burst on the scene and took on the lion’s share of the work.

Accidents stacked up within the backfield although and the crew struggled to seek out consistency exterior of Mitchell. Davis-Worth could possibly be the reply to their query marks behind Mitchell on the depth chart. He’s recognized for ending video games sturdy and completed his school profession the identical manner. Now the duty shall be much less about how he finishes, and extra about how briskly he can begin his NFL profession.