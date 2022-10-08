How many heat records could be set this week?

Stock up on iced tea, go get extra sunscreen and plan extra lake journeys in the event you can. It will be about as scorching or hotter this week in Oklahoma City than it has been in a long time — in some circumstances, almost 100 years.

How many each day heat records in Oklahoma City could be damaged this week?

Probably not less than one, in response to forecasters on the National Weather Service in Norman.

Data posted by the company late Monday exhibits:

Monday : Record excessive temperature of 98 levels was set in 1954. The forecasted excessive temperature was 97 levels.

: Record excessive temperature of 98 levels was set in 1954. The forecasted excessive temperature was 97 levels. Tuesday : Record excessive temperature of 100 levels additionally was set in 1954. The forecasted excessive temperature is 97 levels.

: Record excessive temperature of 100 levels additionally was set in 1954. The forecasted excessive temperature is 97 levels. Wednesday : Record excessive temperature of 97 levels was set in 1998. The forecasted excessive temperature is 97 levels.

: Record excessive temperature of 97 levels was set in 1998. The forecasted excessive temperature is 97 levels. Thursday : Record excessive temperature of 96 levels was set in 2000. The forecasted excessive temperature is 88 levels.

: Record excessive temperature of 96 levels was set in 2000. The forecasted excessive temperature is 88 levels. Friday : Record excessive temperature of 97 levels was set in 1931. The forecasted excessive temperature is 94 levels.

: Record excessive temperature of 97 levels was set in 1931. The forecasted excessive temperature is 94 levels. Saturday: Record excessive temperature of 98 levels was set within the 1939. The forecasted excessive temperature is 96 levels.

Why is it so scorching this far into September?

Todd Lindley, the Science and Operations officer at Norman’s National Weather Service, attributes the present stretch of scorching climate to an unusually robust dome of atmospheric excessive stress that’s maintaining the jet stream’s movement abnormally far north this time of 12 months.

“This kind of heat during this part of September has happened before, but what we are experiencing is definitely on the hot side of what you would normally expect to see,” Lindley mentioned.

When will it cool off in Oklahoma?

Lindley mentioned that is a tough prediction to make.

Historical knowledge exhibits the newest day the thermometer reached 100 levels in Oklahoma City was Sept. 30, 1977.

Generally, although, historic averages for that date in Oklahoma City are excessive temperatures of about 79 levels and lows of about 56.

Still, long-term temperature and precipitation outlooks for the state between now and the top of the 12 months are predicting above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation charges.

How unhealthy is the drought now?

The whole state of Oklahoma is abnormally dry, with 97% in some stage of drought. Nearly half the state is experiencing both excessive or distinctive drought, in reality.

The outlooks, Lindley mentioned, “don’t mean we aren’t going to see some passing opportunities for precipitation and cooler temperatures, but they don’t bode well” relating to relieving the drought.