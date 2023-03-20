How Much People Tip in Florida Compared to Other States | Florida

florida-news

March 20, 2023
Millions of hospitality industry workers – including most servers and bartenders – rely on tips for a majority of their income. In over a dozen states, tipped bar and restaurant workers earn a minimum wage of just $2.13 an hour. That comes to just over $17 for an eight-hour shift, with the rest of their earnings dictated by the whims of their customers. While the average customer tips between 15% and 20%, some leave much more, and some much less.

Although tipping is not mandatory at most restaurants, the majority of customers do leave a gratuity. According to a report by Toast, a restaurant point of sale and management system, tips at full-service restaurants during the fourth quarter of 2022 averaged 19.6%, while those at quick-service (i.e., fast-food) places averaged 15.9%.

The same report found that in Florida, the average tip at restaurants is 18.3%, the third lowest among states.

As is the case nationwide, Florida residents are more likely to give higher tips at full-service restaurants than at quick-service establishments. The average tip at a full-service restaurant in the state is 18.6%, compared to 16.2% at quick-service restaurants.

All data in this story is from the Restaurant Trends Report. Data was collected from about 79,000 locations where a tip was added to the order via a card or digital payment. Cash tips are not included in analysis.

 

StateAvg. restaurant tip (%)Avg. full-service restaurant tip (%)Avg. quick-service restaurant tip (%)
Alabama19.420.016.6
Alaska19.620.018.1
Arizona19.320.115.8
Arkansas19.019.716.5
California17.518.215.0
Colorado19.920.616.9
Connecticut19.319.914.8
Delaware21.822.517.8
Florida18.318.616.2
Georgia19.319.916.3
Hawaii18.719.216.6
Idaho19.620.416.3
Illinois19.319.815.6
Indiana20.821.317.1
Iowa20.020.218.0
Kansas19.920.715.6
Kentucky20.720.918.6
Louisiana18.819.316.5
Maine20.321.215.9
Maryland19.720.315.7
Massachusetts19.420.315.0
Michigan20.220.716.7
Minnesota19.219.616.6
Mississippi19.119.516.5
Missouri20.120.817.1
Montana20.120.917.3
Nebraska19.920.416.8
Nevada18.419.315.3
New Hampshire20.621.715.6
New Jersey19.019.714.6
New Mexico18.920.214.4
New York18.719.215.4
North Carolina19.620.116.7
North Dakota19.720.018.0
Ohio20.621.018.3
Oklahoma19.219.916.0
Oregon19.420.017.6
Pennsylvania20.320.816.4
Rhode Island20.120.915.6
South Carolina20.420.917.1
South Dakota19.419.916.9
Tennessee19.520.316.4
Texas18.919.715.8
Utah19.220.415.3
Vermont19.520.117.3
Virginia19.520.115.7
Washington18.218.716.1
West Virginia20.620.917.8
Wisconsin20.320.618.4
Wyoming20.821.118.7

 

This article First appeared in the center square

