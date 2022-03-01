How not to be a jerk as you exit a pandemic (fingers crossed) that has left us fed up and frustrated

We are all sick and tired of living not just with COVID-19 but also with the pandemic of frustration it has created for every single one of us.

None of that gives anyone a license to be a jerk. So let’s knock it off.

As omicron fades away, it’s worth a reminder that each month of COVID’s grip has served up a new low in stupid people tricks. Just look back at a few of the most recent:

A Southwest Airlines passenger flying out of Dallas asked if he could expose himself to flight attendants and then urinated in a corner of a cabin. An Allen mom attacked a referee and several teens after her daughter’s middle-school basketball game. A Colleyville teacher was recorded on campus saying “those conservative Christians … need to get COVID and die.”

People have simply forgotten how to act in a civilized manner.

While over-the-top awfulness makes the news, our garden-variety bad behavior is just as corrosive, especially because it’s everywhere.

Consider what happened during the late February relaunch of popular Heim BBQ, a Dallas restaurant on Mockingbird Lane that had to close for nearly three months after an accidental fire in November.

One impatient customer’s response to the doors opening again? A one-star rating for “long waits/slow service.”

Travis and Emma Heim at Heim Barbecue, which opened in late February after a fire closed it down just before the holidays. (Vernon Bryant / Staff Photographer)

Co-owner Travis Heim shared the review on Twitter with a pretty funny retort of “second day back in business — God forbid that we are busy.”

He also pointed out that after dealing with customers daily for more than seven years, he’s never seen more angry people than during the last two years. COVID and the politics of the pandemic have “caused some people to forget how to treat other human beings,” Heim wrote.

When people start taking out their frustrations on one of the Lone Star State’s most beloved delicacies, that’s just going too far.

But this example is hardly a rare one when it comes to customers of restaurants and stores throwing fits. No wonder workers are leaving these jobs in droves.

The freefall in what constitutes decent behavior continues even as we get word — at the two-year mark of COVID’s first wallop of North Texas — that the worst of the pandemic may be behind us. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, following new Centers for Disease Control guidelines, announced Friday that we could ditch our masks in most settings.

Many of us who have spent the pandemic working outside our offices are now back — with social muscles atrophied after so much time apart.

Any in-person interaction has a degree of awkwardness; making small talk feels like trying to do brain surgery. It’s yet another anxiety to add to the heap, akin to the first day of middle school.

I’ve also dropped the mask these last few days, which means that each time I walk into a business with my face exposed, my brain screams out “Danger, Will Robinson, Danger.”

Juan Delgado, a preschool teacher at Child Care Group’s Landauer Center, read a book to children in his class in Dallas in December. For two years, many children have not seen teachers’ faces, but on many campuses that is about to change. (Rebecca Slezak / Staff Photographer)

Now we all have to figure out how to act like reasonable humans again after two years of being fed-up, frustrated and, at times, scared out of our wits.

Whether it’s those of barbeque pitmasters or psychologists at Harvard Medical School, many voices of concern have been raised about whether we are coming out of the pandemic as a meaner lot.

Physical assaults on flight crews are now commonplace with brawls breaking out over masks, politics and no-alcohol policies. Ditto for shots fired in road rage incidents sparked by often insignificant mistakes in traffic.

Even those of us who haven’t yet resorted to violence get irritable and short-tempered for little reason. Twenty-four months of uncertainty and displacement have steadily roiled our emotions to the breaking point.

On top of COVID’s long stand, which has slathered a bleak gray wash to daily life, a seemingly unprecedented litany of tragedies has piled up: The murder of George Floyd. The ever-uglier election cycles. Texans freezing in their homes thanks to power grid deficiencies. Photos of horror out of Afghanistan and now Ukraine.

It’s enough to make us vulnerable to behavior we are later embarrassed about — that horrifying sense of our own rudeness over minor circumstances.

Just a few days after I tsk-tsked over the Heim BBQ story, I lost my own cool over nothing. First, I uttered an endless string of lung-busting heavy sighs while a customer and barista at my favorite coffee shop had the nerve to visit for a couple of extra moments while I was CLEARLY WAITING.

Then I almost made an obscene gesture at a driver — something I haven’t done since I was 25 — after he honked at me for daring to wait for a pedestrian before making a right turn.

So yes, I get it. We are done with this pandemic and we want to feel some control in this out-of-control world. Navigating the last two years has felt like constantly trying to tune in a radio station that reverts into static each time you believe you’ve landed on the right spot.

The relentless low-level tensions have been many: To mask or not to mask. To show up in the classroom, or the workplace, or stay remote. To risk air travel — or even to risk making reservations for the summer.

Those are the privileged questions. I can’t imagine the anxiety of people who have spent a portion of the pandemic out of work, unable to pay their rent or without healthcare

But all of us suffer from the same malady: When we’re on edge and in fear, our emotions can boil over as anger and we shift into attack mode.

I suspect that, deep down, we are waiting for that day when the powers-that-be declare the pandemic over — the day a switch will flip and everything will be just like it was.

A day when we don’t have to worry that a favorite restaurant is closed due to staff shortages. When travel destinations won’t feel like ghosts of their former selves. When the grocery store isn’t out of three of the six items on your shopping list.

But here’s the truth: Things aren’t ever going back to exactly how they were two years ago. How different life will be, and in what ways, is still shaking out.

Our best response? Show more patience and be mindful of how we treat people. Maybe even recite the adage “acceptance is the answer to all my problems today.”

And when that urge to throw a tantrum sneaks up on you, remind yourself that it’s time to be a grownup again.