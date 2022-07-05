How Oklahoma won Game 1 of the Women’s College World Series Championship

June 9, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT
Oklahoma matches WCWS document
By The Athletic Staff
June 8, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT
Jocelyn Alo’s 2 homers propel Oklahoma to Game 1 win vs. Texas in Women’s College World Series
The finest crew in school softball is now only one win away from a nationwide championship.
No. 1 Oklahoma beat unranked Texas, 16-1, at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in a sport reminiscent of so many Sooner wins this season. It featured six dwelling runs, together with a two-run shot by Jocelyn Alo in the backside of the first inning and a solo shot in the backside of the fifth.
Read extra.
Nicole Auerbach·
Senior Writer, CFB
June 8, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT
One away from a National Championship
Oklahoma beat UCLA by 15 runs on Monday.
Oklahoma simply beat Texas by 15 runs tonight.
The Sooners are actually only one win away from one other nationwide title.
Nicole Auerbach·
Senior Writer, CFB
— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 9, 2022
June 8, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT
Four hits and 5 RBIs for Tiare Jennings
Nicole Auerbach·
Senior Writer, CFB
That’s 4 hits (together with two homers) and 5 RBIs for Tiare Jennings tonight.
— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 9, 2022
June 8, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT
Hope Trautwein goes 5 innings
Hope Trautwein actually settled down after the first inning when she allowed a run and a success and walked three. She gave up another hit and walked another the relaxation of the manner and lasted 5 full innings in the circle for the Sooners.
Daniel Shirley·
Senior Editor, College Football
June 8, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT
40 of Oklahoma’s wins this 12 months have been through run rule
Isn’t it loopy to assume how way more dominant these stats may have been? Forty of Oklahoma’s wins this 12 months have been through run rule. That means the Sooners have misplaced a ton of at-bats and innings through which they might have hit much more dwelling runs.
Nicole Auerbach·
Senior Writer, CFB
June 8, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT
Unbelievable
Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings have 63 dwelling runs this season. Closing in on Texas, which has 67 as a crew.
By The Athletic Staff
June 8, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT
Fun-filled 4 minutes
Nicole Auerbach·
Senior Writer, CFB
Quite a bit of enjoyable issues simply occurred in the previous 4 minutes: Brent Venables talked about Oprah throughout a TV interview & then back-to-back solo dwelling runs by Alo and Jennings
— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 9, 2022
June 8, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT
Back-to-Back
Oklahoma is as much as six dwelling runs tonight, which feels becoming for a crew that lives (and doesn’t die) by the lengthy ball. What a efficiency. What energy.
Nicole Auerbach·
Senior Writer, CFB
that’s the SIXTH dwelling run by Oklahoma tonight
— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 9, 2022
June 8, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT
ANOTHER ONE
34 dwelling runs for Alo this season
Nicole Auerbach·
Senior Writer, CFB
Jocelyn Alo: 34 dwelling runs this season, 122 profession dwelling runs
(and counting)
— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 9, 2022
June 8, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT
“They’re addicted to winning”
“They’re addicted to winning.” Brent Venables says he is making an attempt to study from the Sooners’ softball crew.
Daniel Shirley·
Senior Editor, College Football
June 8, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT
Sooners simply maintain crushing the document books
Oklahoma units a brand new NCAA for runs scored in the WCWS with 50.
By The Athletic Staff
June 8, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT
Hope Trautwein shuts down Janae Jefferson
Coming into the championship sequence, Texas’ Janae Jefferson was hitting .400 with 12 runs, 5 doubles and 4 homers in the final 10 video games and reached base consecutively in her final 9.
Tonight, OU’s Hope Trautwein has shut down the Longhorns’ leadoff hitter, preserving her off base in her first three at-bats.
Sam Khan Jr.·
Senior Writer, CFB
June 8, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT
Air Jennings
Tiare Jennings catches air in the fourth inning.
By The Athletic Staff
June 8, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT
It’s solely the fourth inning
Nicole Auerbach·
Senior Writer, CFB
June 8, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT
Don’t pitch to Alo? Well, face Jennings
I do know I’m a member of the “why would you pitch to Jocelyn Alo?” membership, however that was instance of what occurs if you happen to try and pitch round her. Tiare Jennings is additionally a monster.
Nicole Auerbach·
Senior Writer, CFB
June 8, 2022 at 10:12 PM EDT
Tiare Jennings crushes a three-run dwelling run
Make it FOUR dwelling runs and it is the third inning. And it is 10-1.
Nicole Auerbach·
Senior Writer, CFB
Tiare Jennings *crushed* that ball. Everyone knew it was gone the second she made contact.
It’s 10-1 Oklahoma.
(There isn’t any mercy rule tonight.)
— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 9, 2022
June 8, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT
Alo hit by pitch in backside third
Loud boos at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium after Jocelyn Alo bought hit by a pitch.
Nicole Auerbach·
Senior Writer, CFB
Loud boos as Alo is hit by a pitch.
She’s already hit a two-run homer & a double on this sport.
— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 9, 2022
Well that is not good.
— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 9, 2022
June 8, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT
Jana Johns makes it 7-1
Another dwelling run for the Sooners. That’s three. And it is 7-1
By The Athletic Staff
June 8, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT
Jocelyn Alo’s hitting .679 in the NCAA Tournament
Including her HR and double in two at-bats tonight, Jocelyn Alo is now hitting .679 in the NCAA Tournament together with .714 (10-for-14) in the WCWS.
Among her 10 hits in Oklahoma City, six have been for additional bases (two doubles, 4 HR).
By The Athletic Staff
