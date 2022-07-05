Oklahoma

How Oklahoma won Game 1 of the Women’s College World Series Championship

July 5, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service


June 9, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT

Oklahoma matches WCWS document

By The Athletic Staff

By The Athletic Staff

June 8, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT

Jocelyn Alo’s 2 homers propel Oklahoma to Game 1 win vs. Texas in Women’s College World Series

The finest crew in school softball is now only one win away from a nationwide championship.

No. 1 Oklahoma beat unranked Texas, 16-1, at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in a sport reminiscent of so many Sooner wins this season. It featured six dwelling runs, together with a two-run shot by Jocelyn Alo in the backside of the first inning and a solo shot in the backside of the fifth.

Read extra.

Nicole Auerbach

Nicole Auerbach·

Senior Writer, CFB

June 8, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT

One away from a National Championship

Oklahoma beat UCLA by 15 runs on Monday.

Oklahoma simply beat Texas by 15 runs tonight.

The Sooners are actually only one win away from one other nationwide title.

Nicole Auerbach

Nicole Auerbach·

Senior Writer, CFB

June 8, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT

Four hits and 5 RBIs for Tiare Jennings

Nicole Auerbach

Nicole Auerbach·

Senior Writer, CFB

June 8, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT

Hope Trautwein goes 5 innings

Hope Trautwein actually settled down after the first inning when she allowed a run and a success and walked three. She gave up another hit and walked another the relaxation of the manner and lasted 5 full innings in the circle for the Sooners.

Daniel Shirley

Daniel Shirley·

Senior Editor, College Football

June 8, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT

40 of Oklahoma’s wins this 12 months have been through run rule

Isn’t it loopy to assume how way more dominant these stats may have been? Forty of Oklahoma’s wins this 12 months have been through run rule. That means the Sooners have misplaced a ton of at-bats and innings through which they might have hit much more dwelling runs.

Nicole Auerbach

Nicole Auerbach·

Senior Writer, CFB

June 8, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT

Unbelievable

Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings have 63 dwelling runs this season. Closing in on Texas, which has 67 as a crew.

By The Athletic Staff

By The Athletic Staff

June 8, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT

Fun-filled 4 minutes

Nicole Auerbach

Nicole Auerbach·

Senior Writer, CFB

June 8, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT

Back-to-Back

Oklahoma is as much as six dwelling runs tonight, which feels becoming for a crew that lives (and doesn’t die) by the lengthy ball. What a efficiency. What energy.

Nicole Auerbach

Nicole Auerbach·

Senior Writer, CFB

June 8, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT

ANOTHER ONE

34 dwelling runs for Alo this season

Nicole Auerbach

Nicole Auerbach·

Senior Writer, CFB

June 8, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT

“They’re addicted to winning”

“They’re addicted to winning.” Brent Venables says he is making an attempt to study from the Sooners’ softball crew.

Daniel Shirley

Daniel Shirley·

Senior Editor, College Football

June 8, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT

Sooners simply maintain crushing the document books

Oklahoma units a brand new NCAA for runs scored in the WCWS with 50.

By The Athletic Staff

By The Athletic Staff

June 8, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT

Hope Trautwein shuts down Janae Jefferson

Coming into the championship sequence, Texas’ Janae Jefferson was hitting .400 with 12 runs, 5 doubles and 4 homers in the final 10 video games and reached base consecutively in her final 9.

Tonight, OU’s Hope Trautwein has shut down the Longhorns’ leadoff hitter, preserving her off base in her first three at-bats.

Sam Khan Jr.

Sam Khan Jr.·

Senior Writer, CFB

June 8, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT

Air Jennings

Tiare Jennings catches air in the fourth inning.

By The Athletic Staff

By The Athletic Staff

June 8, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT

It’s solely the fourth inning

Nicole Auerbach

Nicole Auerbach·

Senior Writer, CFB

June 8, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT

Don’t pitch to Alo? Well, face Jennings

I do know I’m a member of the “why would you pitch to Jocelyn Alo?” membership, however that was instance of what occurs if you happen to try and pitch round her. Tiare Jennings is additionally a monster.

Nicole Auerbach

Nicole Auerbach·

Senior Writer, CFB

June 8, 2022 at 10:12 PM EDT

Tiare Jennings crushes a three-run dwelling run

Make it FOUR dwelling runs and it is the third inning. And it is 10-1.

Nicole Auerbach

Nicole Auerbach·

Senior Writer, CFB

June 8, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT

Alo hit by pitch in backside third

Loud boos at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium after Jocelyn Alo bought hit by a pitch.

Nicole Auerbach

Nicole Auerbach·

Senior Writer, CFB

June 8, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT

Jana Johns makes it 7-1

Another dwelling run for the Sooners. That’s three. And it is 7-1

By The Athletic Staff

By The Athletic Staff

June 8, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT

Jocelyn Alo’s hitting .679 in the NCAA Tournament

Including her HR and double in two at-bats tonight, Jocelyn Alo is now hitting .679 in the NCAA Tournament together with .714 (10-for-14) in the WCWS.

Among her 10 hits in Oklahoma City, six have been for additional bases (two doubles, 4 HR).

By The Athletic Staff

By The Athletic Staff

(*1*)

story by The Texas Tribune Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram