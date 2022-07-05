How Oklahoma won Game 1 of the Women’s College World Series Championship

June 8, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT

The finest crew in school softball is now only one win away from a nationwide championship.

No. 1 Oklahoma beat unranked Texas, 16-1, at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in a sport reminiscent of so many Sooner wins this season. It featured six dwelling runs, together with a two-run shot by Jocelyn Alo in the backside of the first inning and a solo shot in the backside of the fifth.

