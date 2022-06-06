How one lawmaker wants to curb gun sales: A 1,000% tax on assault weapons

One Home Democrat has a novel thought for curbing gross sales of assault weapons like AR-15s, the kind of firearm utilized by each shooters within the Uvalde and Buffalo massacres final month: Place a 1,000% excise tax on any kind of assault-style firearm, pushing up the value past the technique of many potential patrons.

Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia is engaged on a invoice now and hopes to introduce it within the subsequent few days, spokesman Aaron Fritschner mentioned in an electronic mail to CBS MoneyWatch. The proposed laws is not a ban, however would merely introduce a tax on these weapons, which is “an influence clearly delegated to Congress underneath Article I of the Structure,” he added.

Moreover, as a result of the invoice can be a income measure, it may very well be launched by way of the reconciliation course of, which might solely require approval from 50 senators, as a substitute of the 60 votes wanted to cross most laws. Solely “a easy majority” can be required to get the invoice handed, Fritschner added.

Though most Individuals proceed to favor stricter gun legal guidelines, Republican lawmakers have opposed banning assault-style weapons like AR-15s, which have been utilized in many mass shootings and whose ammunition travels as much as thrice the pace of sound. With costs starting from about $500 to $2,000, AR-style firearms are reasonably priced for a lot of customers.

An excise tax of 1,000% would imply an addition price of $5,000 on a $500 assault-style weapon, and a further $20,000 for a $2,000 firearm.

“The best technique to perceive the essential idea of the laws Congressman Beyer is drafting is in case you think about taking the Assault Weapons Ban Act of 2021 and altering it in order that as a substitute of an outright ban it imposes a 1,000% excise tax on producers, producers, and importers of the identical gadgets,” Fritschner mentioned.

The proposal would make an exception for purchases by authorities entities, akin to federal, state or native regulation enforcement in addition to the U.S. army, he added.

Gross sales of assault-style weapons

Assault weapons just like the AR-15 are military-style firearms which are thought-about semiautomatic weapons, and which have been banned from 1994 by way of 2004. Because the ban expired in 2004, gross sales of those weapons have elevated as gun makers manufactured new sorts of AR-15s and different assault-style firearms and marketed them as important for self-defense.

In 2020, there have been about 20 million AR-style firearms within the U.S., according to the firearms commerce group NSSF. About half of all rifles made within the U.S. or imported in 2018 have been AR-style weapons, the group mentioned.

Some producers have launched fee plans to assist customers buy AR-style weapons, akin to Daniel Protection, the producer of the gun utilized by the Uvalde shooter. Daniel Protection provides “purchase now, pay later” plans — popularized by corporations like Peloton to persuade customers to pony up for expensive gadgets by breaking down the price into month-to-month funds.

As an illustration, considered one of Daniel Protection’s costliest weapons, an AR-15 fashion weapon that retails for more than $2,300, might be bought for month-to-month funds of about $108. With the excise tax that Beyer intends to suggest, that fee may balloon to $1,000 a month.