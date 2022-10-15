How SBLive Oklahoma’s Top 25 fared: No. 4 Bishop McGuinness, No. 5 Mustang fall

By Mike Moguin | Photo by Karen Schwartz
Here is how the SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 highschool soccer groups fared this week:
1. Bixby (7-0, 4-0 District 6AI-1) beat Broken Arrow, 77-17
The Spartans rocked once more by placing up one other 77 factors, this time towards neighboring Broken Arrow.
It marks the second straight week Bixby logged that very same complete on the board after beating Enid, 77-14, final week. It was Bixby’s third straight scoring 77 or extra, fifth straight of 60 or extra and an extension of its profitable streak to 56 video games.
2. Tulsa Union (7-0, 4-0 District 6AI-2) beat Mustang, 53-21
Senior working again DJ McKinney overcame a misplaced fumble after a long term on the primary play of the sport, to complete with 177 yards and 4 TDs on runs of 16, 32, 1 and 17 yards within the Redhawks’ rout of the Broncos in a Top 5 matchup.
Blocking by the Union offensive line was additionally a key in serving to the performances of McKinney and quarterback Shaker Reisig, who threw two TD passes. One of Reisig’s TD passes was a 67-yarder to Grayson Tempest, which got here after linebacker Braylen Irvin-Fisher made an interception that gave Union the ball again.
3. Coweta (7-0, 4-0 District 5A-3) beat Durant, 58-6
Coweta remained unbeaten, dismissing any concepts of a letdown after an enormous blowout win final week towards McAlester.
LoLo Bell scored two dashing TDs and caught one other by go, whereas Na’Kylan Starks threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 9-of-13 passing within the Tigers’ domination over Durant Thursday night time at residence.(*25*)
4. OKC Bishop McGuinness (6-1, 3-1 District 5A-2) misplaced to Midwest City Carl Albert, 31-24
There was no luck for the Irish this week as they succumbed to a seven-point defeat to Carl Albert.
It was the primary lack of the season for Bishop McGuinness.
5. Mustang (5-2, 3-1 District 6A1-2) misplaced to Tulsa Union, 53-21
The Broncos had an opportunity to strike early when it bought the ball on account of recovering a Redhawk fumble on the primary play of the sport.
But Mustang quarterback Tristen Russell was intercepted and Union took benefit with a 67-yard TD go for the primary factors of the sport. The Broncos had been down 7-0, 21-7 at halftime, and 43-14 by the shut of the third quarter.
6. Choctaw (6-1, 4-0 District 6AII-2) beat OKC Northwest Classen, 63-6
The Yellowjackets had no drawback as they cruised with 63 factors in a rout towards Classen Thursday night time at Taft Stadium in Oklahoma CIty. Choctaw stays unbeaten in district play by advantage of the win.
7. Cushing (7-0, 4-0 District 4A-3) beat Tulsa McClain, 63-8
After shutting out Wagoner one week in the past, the Tigers stayed excellent with a convincing one-sided victory towards the Titans Thursday night time.
8. Stillwater (7-0, 4-0 District 6AII-1) beat Bartlesville, 55-7
Marching for an additional shot on the 6AII title, the Pioneers saved unbeaten by rocking Bartlesville, 55-7, Thursday night time on their residence discipline.
Junior wideout Talon Kendrick completed with 4 catches for 121 yards because the Pioneers constructed a 28-7 lead by halftime.
Senior linebacker Trey Gregory compelled 11 tackles on protection.
9. Edmond Deer Creek (7-1, 4-1 District 6AII-2) beat Lawton, 38-14
After falling to Choctaw final week, Deer Creek bounced again.
The Antlers scored first on a 39-yard punt return by Dale Miller within the first quarter.
10. McAlester (6-1, 3-1 District 5A-3) beat Tulsa East Central, 68-7
After being blown out by Coweta final week, the Buffaloes bounced again by afflciting a blowout of their very own towards the Cardinals of Tulsa East Central.
11. Del City (6-1, 3-1 District 5A-3) beat Tulsa Memorial, 63-21
The Eagles had no issues making large performs with lengthy runs early in overpowering the Chargers at LaFortune Stadium in Tulsa.
12. Collinsville (7-0, 4-0 District 5A-4) beat Tulsa Rogers, 50-14
Hudson Henslick caught 5 passes for 92 yards and took again an interception 22 yards interception for a TD on protection. Collinsville racked up 281 yards of offense within the first half and led 29-0 at halftime.
Quarterback Kaden Rush accomplished 9-of-16 passes for 166 yards within the half, ending 12-of-20 for 253 yards.
13. Rejoice Christian (7-0, 4-0 District 2A-8) beat Vinita, 55-28
Sophomore extensive receiver Cooper Auschwitz caught two TD passes from quarterback Chance Wilson to leap begin the Eagles to a 14-0 lead towards Vinita.
However, Wilson, a Montana State commit, quickly went down with a knee damage, and Cale Marley, son of head coach Brett Marley, took over. The youthful Marley would run for 5 TDs, together with three within the second quarter that may raise Rejoice to a 34-14 halftime benefit.
14. Lincoln Christian (6-1, 4-0 District 3A-3) beat Seminole, 49-0
The Bulldogs distributed the Chieftains, 49-0, Thursday night time. The victory retains Lincoln Christian unbeaten in district play.
15. Muskogee (7-0, 4-0 District 6AII-1) beat Tahlequah, 48-13
The Roughers saved their district title hopes alive, staying unbeaten as they caged the Tigers by a 35-point margin.
Among the Muskogee TDs had been a 94-yard run by Ondraye Beasley, and a go from Jamarian Ficklin to Anthony Watson.
16. Jenks (5-2, 3-1 District 6AI-2) beat Moore, 49-41
The Trojans survived a scare from the Lions.
Jenks bought out in entrance, 21-0, earlier than Moore would trim it to 2 TDs within the first half. It would stretch the lead once more earlier than the Lions would try a comeback.
In the tip, Jenks held on.
17. Washington (7-0, 4-0 District 2A-3) beat Lindsay, 42-6
The Warriors had one other profitable night time of protection in maintaining the Leopards in test.
Lindsay additionally had a strong protection, however Washington was capable of put loads of factors towards it. The Warriors stay unbeaten by advantage of the win.
18. Owasso (3-4, 2-2 District 6AI-2) beat Yukon. 36-17
The Rams improved to 1 sport inside .500 and evened their district document with a win towards the Millers.
The Owasso protection shut out Yukon within the second half, whereas Mason Willingham led the way in which with 4 TDs – three passing and one on the bottom total.
19. Tulsa Metro Christian (7-0, 4-0 District 3A-1) beat Kingfisher, 42-7
The Patriots saved rolling Thursday night time en path to a 35-point victory towards the Yellowjackets. Metro put up three TDs with its high-powered offense earlier than giving up its solely rating earlier than halftime.
Metro Christian elevated its result in 28-7 early within the second half as Tagg Campbell ran 72 yards for a TD. He would add one other from 36 yards, and quarterback Kirk Francis would go for a 75-yard TD to Breck Nauman for the final rating.
20. Poteau (5-2, 3-1 District 4A-4) misplaced to Broken Bow, 28-14
Poteau dropped its first district sport in a defeat to the Savages.
21. Guthrie (6-1, 2-1 District 5A-2) beat OKC Southeast, 70-6
The Blue Jays bounced again from final week’s heartbreaking loss to OKC Bishop McGuinness with a tough takedown of one other Oklahoma City faculty, Southeast.
22. Gore (7-0, 3-0 District A-8) beat Central Sallisaw, 65-0
Gore continued to flex its unbeaten muscle in a shutout victory.
23. Norman North (5-2, 3-1 District 6AI-1) beat Southmoore, 64-10
The Timberwolves had no letdown after a win towards Edmond Santa Fe final week, as they crushed Southmoore by 54 factors on Thursday night time.
24. Elgin (6-1, 3-1 District 5A-1) misplaced to Noble, 32-21
The Owls misplaced for the primary time in 2022 in an upset to Noble.
25. Ringling (7-0, 4-0 District A-4) beat Wayne, 43-7
The Blue Devils maintain their quest for a title going as they pummel Wayne by 36 factors. They additionally keep unbeaten.
