Oklahoma

How SBLive Oklahoma’s Top 25 fared: No. 4 Bishop McGuinness, No. 5 Mustang fall

October 15, 2022
Chronicle Reporter


By Mike Moguin | Photo by Karen Schwartz

Here is how the SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 highschool soccer groups fared this week:

1. Bixby (7-0, 4-0 District 6AI-1) beat Broken Arrow, 77-17 

The Spartans rocked once more by placing up one other 77 factors, this time towards neighboring Broken Arrow.

It marks the second straight week Bixby logged that very same complete on the board after beating Enid, 77-14, final week. It was Bixby’s third straight scoring 77 or extra, fifth straight of 60 or extra and an extension of its profitable streak to 56 video games.

story by The Texas Tribune Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram