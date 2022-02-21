How temperature swings can affect your health and how to stay ahead of it Updated: 6:37 PM CST Feb 20, 2022



TICKETS GO ON SALE ON FRIDAY. NIGEL: TEMPERATURE SWINGS CAN HAVE A MAJOR IMPACT ON YOUR HETHAL RIGHT NOW, WYFF NEWS 4, IS KICKING OFF A YEAR-LONG PROJT CALLED “FORECASTING OUR FUTURE.” GABRIELLA: CHIEF METEOROLOGIST CHRIS JUSTUS IS HERE TO PLEXAIN WHAT THIS NEW PROJECT IS AND WHAT IT MEANS FOR CHRIS: GABBY, NIGEL, OUR MISSION ON THIS WEATHER TEAM IS ALWAYS TO ALERT YOU TO SEVERE WEATH SO YOU CAN KEEP YOUR FAMILY SAFE. I’M VERY EXCITED ABOUT THIS NEW PROJECT, AS WE DOUBLE DOWN ON OUR COMMITMENT TO YOU. FROM OUR HEALTH, TO SIBUNESS AND LIFESTYLE, WEATHER AFFECTS EVERYTHING WE DO. THROUGHOUT THIS YEAR, WE WILL LOOK R AT IMPACT OFILD W WEATHER, AND THE INFLUENCE IT HAS ON HOW WE LIVE OUR LIVES. TONIGHT, WE LAUNCH OUR SERIES WITH A STORY FOCUSING ONHE T RECENT TEMPERATURE SWINGS. THIS WEEKEND WAS SO-CALLED, NOW WE ARE BACK INTO THE 60’S. THE KIND OF WEATHER MY GRANDMOTHER SAID WOULD MAKE YOU SICK. METEOROLOGIST SYDNEY SULLIVAN JOINS US LIVE WITH WHAT THOSE SWINGS COULD MEAN FOR YOUR HET. SYDNEY: WE HAVE CERTAINLY ENSE — WE HAVE SEEN SNOW TO A VERY FRIGID WEENDKE TO NOW ABOVE AVERAGE TEMPERATURES. IT IS THOSE DRASTIC SWINGS THAT CAN REALLY IMPACT YOUR BODY AND HOW WE FEEL ESPECIALLY FOR THOSE , THWI UNDERLYING CONDITIONS. FORTUNATELY FOR AREAS IN THE UTSOH, WE DO NOT TYPICALLY HAVE A PROLONGED PERIOD OF COLD WEHEATR IN THE SOUTH, WE HAVE CERTAINLY SEE OUR FARESHARE OF IT LATELY. DROPPING TEMPERATURES OR LARGE TEMPERATURE SWINGS CAN LEAD TO MORE ACHES AND PAINS ESPECIALLY FOR PEOPLE WITH ARTHRITIORS OTHER JOINT RELATED CONDITIO.NS TYPICALLY SPEAKING, THE COLDER WEATHER REDUCES OVERALL BLOOD CIRCULATION, WHICH CAN WORSEN THE PAIN. SO, IF YOU ARE SOMEONE WHO HAS JOINT PROBLEMST IIS KEY TO TGE AHEAD OF IT AS BEST YOU CAN AND DON’T LET THE COLD WEATHER DRI YOU INSIDE. FRESH AIR IS ONE OF THE BEST THINGS YOU CAN DO, EVEN IF IT IS JUST FOR A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME. AND IF IT IS COLD OUTSIDE, ADD AS MANY LAYERS AS YOU CAN AND TRY TO DO SMALL BURS OTS ACTIVITY AND NOT OVERDO IT. IF YOU DO FIND YOUR JOINTS BECOMING STIFF, A GOOD RULE OF THUMB IS, COLD HELPS WITH SWELLING ANDNFLA IMATION, BUT HEAT HELPS THE JNTOIS TO WARM UP. , SOIF YOU HAVE BEEN OUTSIDE FOR A FEW MINUTES AND FIND THAT YOUR KNEE OR SHOULDER IS HURTGIN BECAUSE OF THE COLD, IT MAY TNO BE A BAD IDEA TO PUT HEAT ON IT AND SEE IF THAT HELPS. DR. DYLAN WATSON ALSO ADDE–D >> IN TERMS OF ACTIVITY, IT’S GOOD TO TRY AND STAY MOVG,IN BECAUSE AGAIN ESPECIALLY ARTHIRITIC JOINTS LOVE TO BE IN MOTION, SO IF YOU LET THEM SIT STILL, THEY’RE GOING TO GET STIFF AND PAINFULL. TRY AND BE UP WALKING AROUNDHE T HOUSE AND DOING AS MUCH ACTIVITY AS YOU CAN. SYDNEY: EVEN IF IT MEANS YOU’RE TAKING LAPS AROUND YOUHOE,R ON SOME OF THOSE COLD DAYS, IT DOES NOT HURT, JUST GET OUT, TGE MOVING, TRY TO GET SOME FRESH AIR WHEN YOU CAN, AND KEEP IN MIND WITH RAPID TEMPERATURE SW INGSIT, DOES IMPACT OF THOSE WITH UNDERLYING HEALTH CONDITIO