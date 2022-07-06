How Texas businesses can apply for pandemic funding





TEXAS, USA — Texas businesses within the journey trade can now apply for funding to recuperate from the COVID pandemic.

A one-time fee of as much as $20,000 can go to eligible businesses in a number of classes, together with Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation, Accommodation and Meetings, and Food Services and Drinking Places.

The grants are supposed to assist enhance security, customer support, and hospitality for businesses that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

Applications are open till July 31 for businesses with the next NAICS codes:

Businesses below Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation (NAICS code 71) can apply Aug. 1 – Aug. 21. Companies in Travel Accommodation (7211) can apply Aug. 22 – Sept. 11, then Food Services and Drinking (722) on Sept. 12 – Oct. 2.

Any leftover funds will awarded to unfunded purposes.

Businesses that apply for this system will want the next paperwork:

Companies with questions can attend a webinar to get solutions from the Economic Development and Tourism Office. Registrations for the webinar are open now for businesses that need to apply between now and August 21.

Webinar registrations for different businesses will open on August 2.

story by The Texas Tribune Source link