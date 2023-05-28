How Texas House investigators secured the impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton





On Saturday, allegations of corruption, threats, affairs, and extra have been aired on the flooring of the Texas House forward of a ancient vote to question Attorney General Ken Paxton. Paxton had confronted few political penalties for years for his many public scandals. Allegations in opposition to him incorporated taking bribes from an actual property investor, making an attempt to offer protection to that very same investor from prison motion, abusing the powers of his workplace and firing team of workers individuals who reported his misconduct. However, after Paxton's workplace requested lawmakers to make use of taxpayer greenbacks to pay a $3.3 million agreement to the whistleblowing staffers, the scandals proved an excessive amount of for the Donald Trump-backed legal professional normal to shake off. The impeachment fees focused on Paxton's entanglement with Nate Paul, an Austin actual property investor whose dating with Paxton, as a pal and political donor, had led to a number of of his team of workers individuals to file him to federal government.