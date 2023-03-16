How the Average Wage for Interns in Oklahoma Compares to Other States | Oklahoma

A majority of employers end up offering full-time jobs to their interns, according to a survey by the National Association of Colleges and Employers. In fact, about 70% of interns land a job with their employer after their internship is over. Major companies, including General Electric, Lockheed Martin, Goldman Sachs, IBM, NBCUniversal, and all of the Big Four accounting firms, are known to hire a large percentage of their staff directly from their pool of interns.

Depending on the target industry, an internship could be a crucial step in landing a job, especially for those fresh out of college. However, the financial viability of interning can be a gamble, as internships tend to vary wildly in their pay rates – with many offering little to no compensation. (Here are the highest paying jobs you can get without a college degree.)

According to career search website Zippia, the average hourly wage for interns in Oklahoma stands at $13.90, the eighth lowest among the 50 states.

Meanwhile, a recent report from online lender CashNetUSA found that 11.1% of all internships in Oklahoma were unpaid as of August 2022, the 19th largest share of all states.

To determine these rankings, CashNetUSA reviewed internship salary data from more than 100 U.S. industries. Average hourly pay for paid internships in each state was sourced from Zippia.