How This ‘Shark Tank’ Vet and Her Game-Changing Invention Are Revolutionizing Personal Safety

By Mita Mallick (Used with permission from Entrepreneur.com)
With the rising variety of hate crimes particularly focusing on the AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) group, I really feel unsafe touring in public alone. And anti-Asian hate crimes are rising at an alarming fee.
In accordance with the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, anti-Asian hate crimes elevated by 339 % in 2021. Cities like New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles noticed surges in hate crimes that surpassed what they skilled in 2020. In early March, a person was arrested in New York City for committing hate crimes in opposition to seven girls who recognized as a part of the AAPI group. Within the span of two hours, he violently punched, elbowed and shoved Asian girls starting from 19 to 57 years outdated.
I can’t cease the wave of xenophobia sweeping by means of our nation by myself, however I could be extra personally conscious of my very own environment and take measures to guard myself.
As I re-enter the world after durations of isolation, I’m engaged on being extra conscious of my very own private security.
“Noting your environment and making vital changes is the only most necessary factor to do when touring alone in public,” Josh Katz, Krav Maga instructor and principal of 419 Strategy, shared with me.
“In case you’re listening to your cellphone whereas touring, be certain that the amount isn’t too excessive, and use just one earbud. When coming into a public space, take inventory of who’s there with you, and be keen to depart in the event you really feel unsafe. And eventually, if you end up on a dimly lit road: Take out the ear buds, flip in your cellphone’s flashlight and provides full consideration to your security. Lots of people really feel higher speaking on the cellphone to a pal once they really feel unsafe, however it ties up your fingers and distracts you out of your environment. Your pal isn’t going that will help you, however your senses and your instincts can. You simply want to present them room to function at full energy.”
Heeding Katz’ recommendation, I used to be researching methods to really feel safer once I stumbled throughout Roq Innovation, the makers of Headlightz Beanies and Headbands, named considered one of O journal’s favourite issues in 2021.
“As somebody who loved operating within the night when my youngsters have been in mattress, security was top-of-mind for me,” says Raquel Graham, chief government officer and founding father of Roq Innovation.
“I wanted a lightweight to see the place I used to be going, not a headlamp.”
The compact Headlightz Headband is hands-free and options an modern vibrant white LED mild that’s light-weight, detachable and rechargeable. Select considered one of three brightness ranges, and the battery will final between roughly 1.75 and eight hours. It’s tremendous simple to recharge (no unfastened cords), snug and smooth and likewise suits my youngsters in addition to myself. It is available in various colours. Most significantly it will increase your visibility—you possibly can see the place you might be and the place you’re going.
“My mother is 76 years outdated and lives alone,” Graham says.
“She’s of Asian descent, and it’s mind-boggling and scary the extent of hate we’re experiencing proper now. I’m glad to have a product within the market that may hold my mother and all of us a bit safer.”
Listed below are three classes Raquel Graham has discovered in constructing her game-changing invention and firm:
“I solved issues that made my life simpler”
Graham’s firm began in 2014 as an experiment.
“My youngsters refused to put on scarves throughout chilly Chicago winters,” she says.
“So I created a prototype for my youngsters that they liked. I had different mother and father stopping to ask me the place I acquired that scarf. That’s once I knew I needed to take it to market.”
Graham created that first product, NEKZ, with no retail or manufacturing experience. Her first account was Follett, which helped her get her merchandise into NCAA colleges throughout the nation.
After discovering success with NEKZ, she based her firm Roq Innovation and hasn’t stopped inventing since then.
“My greatest recommendation is to go after and clear up issues that may make your life simpler,” Graham says.
“As a result of if it makes your life simpler, the answer you give you goes to assist clear up issues for a complete section of people.”
“I relentlessly studied House Buying Community earlier than being on it”
Graham has been on the Home Shopping Network (HSN) efficiently for six years and has been one of many longest-standing Black-owned companies featured on the community. However her success didn’t occur in a single day. She relentlessly studied and watched HSN so she was prepared earlier than she was on it.
“I’m obsessive about merchandise and the way they will make our lives higher,” Graham says.
“I watched every little thing I may on HSN, finding out the segments and the codecs, and I assumed in regards to the story I might inform with my very own merchandise.”
She remembers cold-emailing HSN and by no means listening to again that very first time. When the chance to be on the community lastly got here to fruition, Graham was prepared, as a result of she had been getting ready for this second all alongside.
“It’s important to be able to go when the decision comes. And if you’re placing within the work, the decision will come.”
“I’ve left cash on the desk”
Lastly, one of many greatest classes Graham discovered the onerous means is when to stroll away from alternatives.
“Whereas there’s rising assist from retailers to assist Black-owned companies and have them represented on their cabinets, the fact is many people can’t fulfill the orders,” Graham says.
“We don’t have entry to the funding wanted. When two massive retailers come knocking on the similar time, I don’t have the funding to provide the product in such massive portions. And I’ve needed to depart cash on the desk.”
Graham hopes that extra retailers will work instantly with banks and assist present financing options to assist small enterprise homeowners.
“That’s the kind of allyship we have to see extra of. In case you see Black-owned companies leaving cash on the desk, don’t simply allow them to stroll away. Assist construct the answer with them.”