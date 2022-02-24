How to check power outages near you, ERCOT power grid

A winter storm warning is in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday for portions of north central Texas and northeast Texas, including Collin, Dallas, Denton, Rockwall and Tarrant counties.

The National Weather Service says North Texans should expect a mix of freezing drizzle and freezing rain and ice accumulation of up to one-tenth of an inch. A glaze of ice on the roads could make travel dangerous and outages are possible.

Here’s how to check for outages near you.

Check the ERCOT power grid

Here’s how to check the current grid conditions in the ERCOT system.

Oncor personnel worked thru the night & remain deployed to continue to respond to any severe winter weather impacts. Here’s some important info to know about how to use the Oncor Stormcenter Outage Map, including how to get the latest on outages, restoration times & weather radar pic.twitter.com/0q5G2zRvCB — Oncor (@oncor) February 24, 2022

Check on power outages in your area

Wondering about your area provider? Here’s how to check outage maps for your location.

Oncor customers in the D-FW area can search the company’s outage map here.

Farmers Electric Cooperative provides services to customers in Collin, Dallas and Rockwall counties. Check their outage map.

If you live in Ellis or Tarrant county and you use United Cooperative Services, check their outage map here.

Tri-County Cooperative customers in Denton and Tarrant counties can find information about outages and a map here.

Denton Municipal Electric customers can find more information on the City of Denton website.