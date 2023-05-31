How to get free Chipotle burritos

Fans of each basketball and burritos will need to watch the NBA Finals carefully.

Mexican fast-casual eating place Chipotle is giving out 300 free entrees for each and every three-pointer made throughout the NBA Finals collection between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

The “Free-Pointer” giveaway is happening on Twitter, and burrito fans can practice Chipotle’s tweets to get an unique “text-to-win” code. The first 300 enthusiasts to textual content the code to the equipped quantity will obtain a free entree from Chipotle.

The codes will probably be doled out for each and every 3-point shot made by means of both crew, with a most collection of free foods capped at 10,500 in line with recreation.

Promotional symbol by means of Chipotle.

Both the Nuggets and Heat had been some of the heart of the pack in three-point photographs made within the NBA’s steady season, however they’ve each and every had greater luck because the postseason started.

The Heat made the second-most threes within the playoffs, simply wanting the Boston Celtics who they dispatched in seven video games. The Nuggets, regardless of a Western Conference Finals sweep of the Lakers, have hit the fourth-most. Both groups are No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in postseason 3-point proportion.

“Like a well-timed 3-pointer on basketball’s biggest stage, free Chipotle brings people out of their seats,” mentioned Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s Chief Brand Officer. “This year, when it rains threes, it rains free burritos.”

The Free-Pointer promo is legitimate for regular-priced entrees at collaborating eating place within the United States most effective. For extra information and contest main points, click here.