How to rescan your TV and get WFAA weather updates clearly

But what if we told you a better, crisper signal was possible? And that it was super easy to get?
Earlier this year, WFAA boosted its antenna signal strength to ensure better-quality reception for our viewers throughout the North Texas region. The video at the top of this article provides an easy walkthrough on how you can rescan your television to guarantee you’re getting our crispiest broadcast possible.
Need a more thorough guide? We also have a step-by-step description on this process — and an explanation of the technology behind it — for you to follow along with right here.
Look, if it’s North Texas weather-related, we’ve got you covered, folks. And our top priority is making sure we’re getting that information to you as clearly as possible.
Well… most of the time, anyway: