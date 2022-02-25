How to solve the MLB lockout in 6 (mostly) pain-free steps

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Well, would you look at that: It seems Major League Baseball decided this week that time was running short to save the season in its entirety.

If there is no deal to resolve baseball’s lockout by Monday, regular season games will be lost and not made up. So, whenever it is that MLB then tries to celebrate “Opening Day,” just remember that’s a lie. In this scenario, Opening Day will be cancelled.

“A deadline is a deadline,” an MLB spokesperson said to reporters about the Feb. 28 date.

No word on what the spokesman termed the 43 days between the lockout and the first real bargaining session, though “a vacation is a vacation,” might apply.

Anyway, this calls for something radical: common sense.

Which is where I come in with my plan to solve the lockout, save the season and sustain baseball. I’m no Marvin Miller, but it shouldn’t take a labor genius to resolve this. The sides are just doing more digging in than plowing through. There is nothing here so controversial a game should be lost.

The only “new” item in these talks is a bonus pool for pre-arbitration eligible players (those with less than three years of service). Both sides have agreed to the idea. That’s the big step. Now it’s just about finding a financial mid-point.

That is where the sides are at on virtually every element of the negotiations: finding the mid-point. So, let me cut to the chase for them. But before baseball can be saved, one element is essential and I’m not yet sure the sides get it, so let’s state it clearly here: You walk into the room intent on making a deal, not on winning the negotiation. The major problem is not economics; it’s egos.

Got it, guys?

If you can handle that little detail, the rest becomes pretty easy.

— Competitive Balance Tax: Let’s start here because this is the biggest bone on which each side must gnaw. The tax acts as a de facto salary cap. Teams pay increasing penalties for exceeding the CBT threshold and eventually forfeit draft picks and international free agent cap space as penalties. Owners would like the CBT thresholds to remain flat and the penalties to increase. Their reported offer as of Thursday started with penalties commencing at $214 million in payroll and almost non-existent increases. The players’ threshold starts at $245 million and escalates more steeply with lesser tax rates.

First thing here: We are doing away with the draft pick and international cap penalties. In the new baseball, we are not going to do anything punitive for teams that actually try to win.

Now, about the numbers: Removing the draft and international penalties should spur more teams to flirt with the tax. It’s a gain for the players. They can stand to be little more lenient on the thresholds. Maybe something like this: $214 million for 2022-23; $225 million for ‘24-25 and topping out at $245 million in 2026. Leave the tax rates flat.

— Salary minimums: Everybody agrees the $570,000 minimum must move upwards. And in every CBA, it has. The owners proposed modest increases, starting with a bump to $630,000 in 2022. The players would like it to go to $750,000 and, over the course of the CBA, eventually to $895,000. This should not be difficult. But it’s a negotiation and nobody gets exactly what they want.

Start with a minimum of $650,000 — a 14% increase over 2021 — and increase it $50,000 per year over the course of the CBA, but with a twist. My radical idea: Players would receive a $50,000 roster bonus the first time they are promoted to the majors. Each subsequent time they are recalled from the minors, they receive an additional $10,000 but with no possibility to exceed $100,000 over the minimum salary.

It would give owners some savings on the daily pro-rata salary players receive while in the majors but would also give players who spend either the full season in the majors or who are constantly on the minor league shuttle the chance to earn more.

— Pre-arbitration bonus pools: This is the new concept. As such it would be a major gain for the players. So, they probably should settle for gradual steps. Their ask for a $100 million pool is high. The owners’ last proposal got the pool to $20 million. It started at $10 million. That’s almost meaningless.

Start at $30 million and increase it by $5 million annually to eventually get to $55 million. Get this and the minimums bumped significantly and young players will be in far better shape. It would be wise for Max Scherzer and company to poll the young players on this.

— Arbitration eligibility: Currently, all players become eligible after three years of service time. An additional 22% of players with the most two-plus years of service gain arbitration eligibility.

This should be simple, even with player complaints about service time manipulation. Since the inception of the Super Two classes, it has regularly increased from 11% to 17% to the current 22%. It has been regularly negotiated. It’s in play. Build in some marginal increases, maybe to 25% after 2023, to 30% after 2025 and finally to the top third of the class for the final year of the agreement.

Or leave everything as is and make the top 10% of players with over five years of service at the end of a year free agents. Now, that will stop service-time manipulation.

— Draft lottery: This is a check on the Tanking Era. It’s an effort to deter purposeful losing. The sides are actually getting closer on this. MLB is at four teams in the lottery; the union at seven. Call it six and move on, guys.

— Expanded playoffs: MLB wants 14, the union wants 12. There is no middle ground here. Take the smaller number and revisit the next CBA.

That’s it. Simple. Wrote it in an afternoon. If I can come up with this, MLB and the PA can, too. And still have time for lunch. It just starts with one simple step: Enter the room to make a workable deal, not to claim the negotiation championship.

Otherwise, Opening Day is done. And that’s only the beginning of the pain the industry will face.

