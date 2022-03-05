How to watch Alabama State vs. Grambling: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing
Grambling @ Alabama State
Current Records: Grambling 11-18; Alabama State 9-21
What to Know
The Alabama State Hornets and the Grambling Tigers will face off in an SWAC clash at 5:30 p.m. ET March 5 at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. The Hornets should still be riding high after a victory, while Grambling will be looking to regain their footing.
The Southern Jaguars typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Alabama State proved too difficult a challenge. Alabama State took their contest against Southern 77-67.
Meanwhile, Grambling came up short against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Thursday, falling 71-63.
Alabama State is now 9-21 while the Tigers sit at 11-18. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hornets are stumbling into the game with the 31st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.2 on average. Grambling has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 37th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.6 on average. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome — Montgomery, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Grambling have won eight out of their last 13 games against Alabama State.
- Feb 05, 2022 – Alabama State 80 vs. Grambling 72
- Mar 04, 2021 – Grambling 91 vs. Alabama State 68
- Jan 02, 2021 – Grambling 66 vs. Alabama State 49
- Mar 07, 2020 – Grambling 70 vs. Alabama State 58
- Jan 06, 2020 – Grambling 68 vs. Alabama State 63
- Mar 07, 2019 – Grambling 93 vs. Alabama State 66
- Jan 05, 2019 – Alabama State 74 vs. Grambling 53
- Mar 03, 2018 – Grambling 66 vs. Alabama State 64
- Jan 03, 2018 – Alabama State 74 vs. Grambling 66
- Mar 02, 2017 – Grambling 82 vs. Alabama State 69
- Jan 02, 2017 – Alabama State 73 vs. Grambling 69
- Mar 05, 2016 – Alabama State 59 vs. Grambling 58
- Jan 04, 2016 – Grambling 84 vs. Alabama State 81
