How to watch Alabama State vs. Grambling: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

Grambling @ Alabama State

Current Records: Grambling 11-18; Alabama State 9-21

What to Know

The Alabama State Hornets and the Grambling Tigers will face off in an SWAC clash at 5:30 p.m. ET March 5 at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. The Hornets should still be riding high after a victory, while Grambling will be looking to regain their footing.

The Southern Jaguars typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Alabama State proved too difficult a challenge. Alabama State took their contest against Southern 77-67.

Meanwhile, Grambling came up short against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Thursday, falling 71-63.

Alabama State is now 9-21 while the Tigers sit at 11-18. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hornets are stumbling into the game with the 31st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.2 on average. Grambling has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 37th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.6 on average. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome — Montgomery, Alabama

Dunn-Oliver Acadome — Montgomery, Alabama

Series History

Grambling have won eight out of their last 13 games against Alabama State.