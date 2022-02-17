How to watch App. State vs. Troy: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday’s NCAAB game

Who’s Playing
Troy @ App. State
Current Records: Troy 17-8; App. State 16-11
What to Know
The App. State Mountaineers haven’t won a contest against the Troy Trojans since Jan. 2 of last year, but they’ll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. The Mountaineers’ homestand continues as they prepare to take on Troy at 6:30 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at Holmes Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they’ll have plenty of motivation to get the ‘W.’
Appalachian State came up short against the Georgia State Panthers this past Saturday, falling 58-49.
Meanwhile, Troy was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 66-62 to the Little Rock Trojans. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Troy to swallow was that they had been favored by 13 points coming into the matchup.
Appalachian State ended up a good deal behind Troy when they played in the teams’ previous meeting in January, losing 68-53. Maybe the Mountaineers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Holmes Convocation Center — Boone, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Troy have won eight out of their last 15 games against App. State.
- Jan 08, 2022 – Troy 68 vs. App. State 53
- Jan 30, 2021 – Troy 65 vs. App. State 59
- Jan 29, 2021 – Troy 71 vs. App. State 62
- Jan 02, 2021 – App. State 90 vs. Troy 59
- Jan 01, 2021 – Troy 69 vs. App. State 56
- Feb 22, 2020 – App. State 68 vs. Troy 59
- Dec 21, 2019 – App. State 70 vs. Troy 65
- Mar 07, 2019 – App. State 72 vs. Troy 64
- Jan 05, 2019 – Troy 89 vs. App. State 85
- Feb 17, 2018 – App. State 65 vs. Troy 54
- Jan 22, 2018 – Troy 81 vs. App. State 79
- Mar 08, 2017 – Troy 84 vs. App. State 64
- Feb 20, 2017 – Troy 76 vs. App. State 66
- Feb 20, 2016 – App. State 78 vs. Troy 74
- Jan 28, 2016 – App. State 75 vs. Troy 71
