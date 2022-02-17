How to watch App. State vs. Troy: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday’s NCAAB game

Who’s Playing

Troy @ App. State

Current Records: Troy 17-8; App. State 16-11

What to Know

The App. State Mountaineers haven’t won a contest against the Troy Trojans since Jan. 2 of last year, but they’ll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. The Mountaineers’ homestand continues as they prepare to take on Troy at 6:30 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at Holmes Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they’ll have plenty of motivation to get the ‘W.’

Appalachian State came up short against the Georgia State Panthers this past Saturday, falling 58-49.

Meanwhile, Troy was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 66-62 to the Little Rock Trojans. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Troy to swallow was that they had been favored by 13 points coming into the matchup.

Appalachian State ended up a good deal behind Troy when they played in the teams’ previous meeting in January, losing 68-53. Maybe the Mountaineers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center — Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center — Boone, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Troy have won eight out of their last 15 games against App. State.