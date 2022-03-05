How to watch Arizona vs. California: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Playing
California @ Arizona
Current Records: California 12-18; Arizona 27-3
What to Know
The #2 Arizona Wildcats are 10-1 against the California Golden Bears since January of 2016, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Wildcats and California will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5 p.m. ET at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona is out to keep their 16-game home win streak alive.
Arizona didn’t have too much trouble with the Stanford Cardinal at home on Thursday as they won 81-69. Arizona’s success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Christian Koloko, who posted a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds, and guard Bennedict Mathurin, who had 24 points along with five boards.
Meanwhile, a victory for California just wasn’t in the stars on Thursday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 71-44 defeat to the Arizona State Sun Devils.
The Wildcats’ win brought them up to 27-3 while the Golden Bears’ loss pulled them down to 12-18. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Arizona ranks third in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 84.5 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, California is 13th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.3 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: McKale Memorial Center — Tucson, Arizona
Series History
Arizona have won ten out of their last 11 games against California.
- Jan 23, 2022 – Arizona 96 vs. California 71
- Jan 30, 2021 – Arizona 71 vs. California 50
- Feb 13, 2020 – Arizona 68 vs. California 52
- Feb 21, 2019 – Arizona 76 vs. California 51
- Jan 12, 2019 – Arizona 87 vs. California 65
- Mar 03, 2018 – Arizona 66 vs. California 54
- Jan 17, 2018 – Arizona 79 vs. California 58
- Feb 11, 2017 – Arizona 62 vs. California 57
- Dec 30, 2016 – Arizona 67 vs. California 62
- Mar 03, 2016 – Arizona 64 vs. California 61
- Jan 23, 2016 – California 74 vs. Arizona 73
