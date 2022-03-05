How to watch Arizona vs. California: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Playing

California @ Arizona

Current Records: California 12-18; Arizona 27-3

What to Know

The #2 Arizona Wildcats are 10-1 against the California Golden Bears since January of 2016, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Wildcats and California will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5 p.m. ET at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona is out to keep their 16-game home win streak alive.

Arizona didn’t have too much trouble with the Stanford Cardinal at home on Thursday as they won 81-69. Arizona’s success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Christian Koloko, who posted a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds, and guard Bennedict Mathurin, who had 24 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, a victory for California just wasn’t in the stars on Thursday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 71-44 defeat to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Wildcats’ win brought them up to 27-3 while the Golden Bears’ loss pulled them down to 12-18. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Arizona ranks third in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 84.5 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, California is 13th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center — Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center — Tucson, Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arizona have won ten out of their last 11 games against California.