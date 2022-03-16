How to watch Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Premier League returns to motion on Wednesday.

Who’s Taking part in

Liverpool @ Arsenal

Present Information: Liverpool 20-2-6; Arsenal 16-7-3

What to Know

Arsenal has been on the flawed aspect of a one-way rivalry with Liverpool and is hoping to document their first win since July 15 of 2020. Arsenal has the posh of staying dwelling one other week and can welcome Liverpool at 4:15 p.m. ET March 16 at Emirates Stadium. Each golf equipment search to proceed their momentum from their earlier wins.

Arsenal obtained themselves on the board in opposition to Leicester Metropolis on Sunday, however Leicester by no means adopted swimsuit. Arsenal got here out on prime in opposition to the Foxes by a rating of 2-0.

In the meantime, the Reds stored a clear sheet in opposition to Brighton & Hove Albion this previous Saturday and took the competition 2-0.

Arsenal discovered themselves the reluctant recipients of an disagreeable 4-Zero punch to the intestine in opposition to Liverpool within the groups’ earlier assembly final November. Perhaps Arsenal may have extra luck at dwelling as a substitute of on the street? Watch the matchup and verify again on CBS Sports activities for all the main points.

How To Watch

Who: Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Arsenal vs. Liverpool When: Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. ET The place: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium TV/Reside stream: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Arsenal +270; Draw +270; Liverpool -110

Featured Sport | Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Sequence Historical past

Liverpool have received eight out of their final 11 video games in opposition to Arsenal.