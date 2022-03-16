How to watch Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Tips on how to watch Arsenal vs. Liverpool
By CBS Sports activities Employees
1 min learn
The Premier League returns to motion on Wednesday.
Who’s Taking part in
- Liverpool @ Arsenal
- Present Information: Liverpool 20-2-6; Arsenal 16-7-3
What to Know
Arsenal has been on the flawed aspect of a one-way rivalry with Liverpool and is hoping to document their first win since July 15 of 2020. Arsenal has the posh of staying dwelling one other week and can welcome Liverpool at 4:15 p.m. ET March 16 at Emirates Stadium. Each golf equipment search to proceed their momentum from their earlier wins.
Arsenal obtained themselves on the board in opposition to Leicester Metropolis on Sunday, however Leicester by no means adopted swimsuit. Arsenal got here out on prime in opposition to the Foxes by a rating of 2-0.
In the meantime, the Reds stored a clear sheet in opposition to Brighton & Hove Albion this previous Saturday and took the competition 2-0.
Arsenal discovered themselves the reluctant recipients of an disagreeable 4-Zero punch to the intestine in opposition to Liverpool within the groups’ earlier assembly final November. Perhaps Arsenal may have extra luck at dwelling as a substitute of on the street? Watch the matchup and verify again on CBS Sports activities for all the main points.
How To Watch
- Who: Arsenal vs. Liverpool
- When: Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. ET
- The place: Emirates Stadium
- TV/Reside stream: Peacock
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Arsenal +270; Draw +270; Liverpool -110
Featured Sport | Arsenal vs. Liverpool
Sequence Historical past
Liverpool have received eight out of their final 11 video games in opposition to Arsenal.
- Nov 20, 2021 – Liverpool Four vs. Arsenal 0
- Apr 03, 2021 – Liverpool Three vs. Arsenal 0
- Sep 28, 2020 – Liverpool Three vs. Arsenal 1
- Jul 15, 2020 – Arsenal 2 vs. Liverpool 1
- Aug 24, 2019 – Liverpool Three vs. Arsenal 1
- Dec 29, 2018 – Liverpool 5 vs. Arsenal 1
- Nov 03, 2018 – Liverpool 1 vs. Arsenal 1
- Dec 22, 2017 – Liverpool Three vs. Arsenal 3
- Aug 27, 2017 – Liverpool Four vs. Arsenal 0
- Mar 04, 2017 – Liverpool Three vs. Arsenal 1
- Aug 14, 2016 – Liverpool Four vs. Arsenal 3
