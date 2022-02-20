Sports

How to watch Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday’s NCAAB game

February 20, 2022
Who’s Playing

Jacksonville State @ Bellarmine

Current Records: Jacksonville State 17-9; Bellarmine 16-11

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Knights and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Freedom Hall. Bellarmine will be seeking to avenge the 65-60 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 24th.

Bellarmine was able to grind out a solid win over the Cent. Arkansas Bears on Wednesday, winning 79-69.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville State didn’t have too much trouble with the Lipscomb Bisons on the road on Wednesday as they won 78-67.

Their wins bumped Bellarmine to 16-11 and Jacksonville State to 17-9. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Freedom Hall — Louisville, Kentucky
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Jacksonville State won the only game these two teams have played in the last three years.

  • Jan 24, 2022 – Jacksonville State 65 vs. Bellarmine 60





