How to watch Boise State vs. Colorado State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Playing
Colorado State @ Boise State
Current Records: Colorado State 19-3; Boise State 19-5
What to Know
The Boise State Broncos’ homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Colorado State Rams at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 13 at ExtraMile Arena. The Broncos are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
Boise State didn’t have too much breathing room in their matchup with the UNLV Rebels on Friday, but they still walked away with a 69-63 win. Boise State got double-digit scores from four players: forward Abu Kigab (18), forward Tyson Degenhart (15), guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (13), and forward Mladen Armus (12).
Meanwhile, Colorado State had enough points to win and then some against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Friday, taking their contest 65-50. Colorado State’s forward David Roddy did his thing and had 21 points and eight assists in addition to seven rebounds.
Boise State and the Rams split their matches last season, with Colorado State claiming a 78-56 victory and the Broncos retaliating with an 85-77 win of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: ExtraMile Arena — Boise, Idaho
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Boise State have won nine out of their last 13 games against Colorado State.
- Jan 29, 2021 – Boise State 85 vs. Colorado State 77
- Jan 27, 2021 – Colorado State 78 vs. Boise State 56
- Dec 07, 2019 – Boise State 75 vs. Colorado State 64
- Mar 13, 2019 – Boise State 66 vs. Colorado State 57
- Feb 27, 2019 – Colorado State 76 vs. Boise State 62
- Jan 29, 2019 – Boise State 70 vs. Colorado State 68
- Feb 21, 2018 – Boise State 87 vs. Colorado State 54
- Dec 27, 2017 – Boise State 93 vs. Colorado State 71
- Jan 31, 2017 – Boise State 79 vs. Colorado State 76
- Dec 31, 2016 – Boise State 74 vs. Colorado State 73
- Mar 10, 2016 – Colorado State 88 vs. Boise State 81
- Feb 10, 2016 – Colorado State 97 vs. Boise State 93
- Jan 02, 2016 – Boise State 84 vs. Colorado State 80
