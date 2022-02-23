How to watch Cal Poly vs. Cal State Bakersfield: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

Cal State Bakersfield @ Cal Poly

Current Records: Cal State Bakersfield 6-15; Cal Poly 5-18

What to Know

The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners are 5-0 against the Cal Poly Mustangs since December of 2018, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Roadrunners’ road trip will continue as they head to Robert A. Mott Gym at 10 p.m. ET to face off against Cal Poly. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they’ll have plenty of motivation to get the ‘W.’

Cal State Bakersfield lost a heartbreaker to the UC Davis Aggies when they met last March, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. Cal State Bakersfield fell just short of UC Davis by a score of 81-79.

Meanwhile, Cal Poly was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 78-58 punch to the gut against the California Riverside Highlanders.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Roadrunners are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-6 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Cal State Bakersfield at 6-15 and the Mustangs at 5-18. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cal State Bakersfield is stumbling into the game with the 36th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.1 on average. Cal Poly has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 349th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 61.3 on average. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Gym — San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Gym — San Luis Obispo, California

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.75

Odds

The Roadrunners are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Roadrunners as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cal State Bakersfield have won all of the games they’ve played against Cal Poly in the last eight years.