How to watch California vs. Utah: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Playing

Utah @ California

Current Records: Utah 10-16; California 11-16

What to Know

Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as the California Golden Bears and the Utah Utes will face off at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Haas Pavilion. Utah will be strutting in after a victory while California will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Golden Bears came up short against the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday, falling 70-62.

Meanwhile, the Utes came out on top in a nail-biter against the Stanford Cardinal on Thursday, sneaking past 60-56. Four players on Utah scored in the double digits: center Branden Carlson (13), guard Both Gach (13), guard Rollie Worster (11), and guard Gabe Madsen (11).

California is now 11-16 while Utah sits at 10-16. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Golden Bears are 353rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.7 on average. The Utes have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the seventh fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.2 on average. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion — Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion — Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah have won eight out of their last 13 games against California.