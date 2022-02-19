How to watch California vs. Utah: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Playing
Utah @ California
Current Records: Utah 10-16; California 11-16
What to Know
Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as the California Golden Bears and the Utah Utes will face off at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Haas Pavilion. Utah will be strutting in after a victory while California will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Golden Bears came up short against the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday, falling 70-62.
Meanwhile, the Utes came out on top in a nail-biter against the Stanford Cardinal on Thursday, sneaking past 60-56. Four players on Utah scored in the double digits: center Branden Carlson (13), guard Both Gach (13), guard Rollie Worster (11), and guard Gabe Madsen (11).
California is now 11-16 while Utah sits at 10-16. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Golden Bears are 353rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.7 on average. The Utes have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the seventh fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.2 on average. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion — Berkeley, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Utah have won eight out of their last 13 games against California.
- Dec 05, 2021 – Utah 66 vs. California 58
- Feb 11, 2021 – Utah 76 vs. California 75
- Jan 16, 2021 – California 72 vs. Utah 63
- Feb 29, 2020 – California 86 vs. Utah 79
- Feb 08, 2020 – Utah 60 vs. California 45
- Jan 26, 2019 – Utah 82 vs. California 64
- Feb 10, 2018 – Utah 77 vs. California 43
- Mar 09, 2017 – California 78 vs. Utah 75
- Mar 02, 2017 – Utah 74 vs. California 44
- Feb 02, 2017 – California 77 vs. Utah 75
- Mar 11, 2016 – Utah 82 vs. California 78
- Jan 27, 2016 – Utah 73 vs. California 64
- Jan 03, 2016 – California 71 vs. Utah 58
