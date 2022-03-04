How to watch Clippers vs. Lakers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Through 2 Quarters
Both the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers have kept the scorekeepers busy with 129 between them two quarters in. It’s anybody’s game, but the Clippers are ahead 66-63.
Point guard Reggie Jackson (15 points) has been the top scorer for Los Angeles. Reggie Jackson does need to be careful, however, as he is in early foul trouble with three. Power forward Robert Covington is also in foul trouble with three.
Los Angeles has been relying on small forward LeBron James, who has 18 points and two assists along with five rebounds, and shooting guard Malik Monk, who has 12 points and two assists in addition to three boards.
Who’s Playing
Los Angeles @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Los Angeles 27-34; Los Angeles 33-31
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena. Bragging rights belong to Los Angeles for now since they’re up 20-6 across their past 26 matchups.
Los Angeles strolled past the Houston Rockets with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 113-100. Center Ivica Zubac was the offensive standout of the contest for Los Angeles, dropping a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 109-104 to the Dallas Mavericks. Despite the loss, the Lakers had strong showings from small forward LeBron James, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 12 boards along with five dimes, and power forward Carmelo Anthony, who had 20 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Clippers are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Los Angeles, who are 32-32 against the spread.
Los Angeles is now 33-31 while Los Angeles sits at 27-34. Los Angeles is 15-17 after wins this season, and Los Angeles is 17-16 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Clippers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Injury Report for Los Angeles
- Jason Preston: Out (Foot)
- Paul George: Out (Elbow)
- Norman Powell: Out (Foot)
- Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee)
- Jay Scrubb: Out for the Season (Toe)
Injury Report for Los Angeles
- Avery Bradley: Game-Time Decision (Knee)
- Talen Horton-Tucker: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)
- Kendrick Nunn: Out (Knee)
- Anthony Davis: Out (Foot)
