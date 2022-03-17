How to watch Clippers vs. Raptors: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Via three Quarters

The Toronto Raptors are on the highway however wanting no worse for put on. Both crew is able to win, however they lead towards the Los Angeles Clippers 81-76.

The Raptors have been driving excessive on the efficiency of energy ahead Pascal Siakam, who has posted a double-double on 29 factors and 11 rebounds. Level guard Reggie Jackson (18 factors) and energy ahead Marcus Morris (17 factors) have been the highest scorers for Los Angeles.

the Clippers have misplaced 75% of the time after they have been down heading into the fourth quarter this season, so this one appears nearly wrapped up

Who’s Enjoying

Toronto @ Los Angeles

Present Information: Toronto 38-30; Los Angeles 36-35

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors are staying on the highway on Wednesday to face off towards the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET March 16 at Crypto.com Area. The Raptors shall be strutting in after a victory whereas Los Angeles shall be stumbling in from a defeat.

Toronto strolled previous the Los Angeles Lakers with factors to spare on Monday, taking the competition 114-103. Toronto relied on the efforts of capturing guard Gary Trent Jr., who had 28 factors together with 5 rebounds, and energy ahead Pascal Siakam, who posted a double-double on 27 factors and 11 boards along with 5 assists. Trent Jr. had some bother discovering his footing towards the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, so this was a step in the best route.

In the meantime, the Clippers fought the nice combat of their time beyond regulation sport towards the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday however wound up with a less-than-desirable consequence, falling 120-111. A silver lining for Los Angeles was the play of heart Ivica Zubac, who dropped a double-double on 24 factors and 14 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive video games through which Zubac has had not less than 12 rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Toronto is anticipated to win a good contest. They is likely to be value taking an opportunity on towards the unfold as they’re at present on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Toronto’s win introduced them as much as 38-30 whereas the Clippers’ loss pulled them right down to 36-35. Toronto is 22-15 after wins this season, and Los Angeles is 20-14 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET The place: Crypto.com Area — Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Area — Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports activities SoCal

Bally Sports activities SoCal On-line streaming: fuboTV (Attempt free of charge. Regional restrictions might apply.)

fuboTV (Attempt free of charge. Regional restrictions might apply.) Observe: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Value: $6.30

Odds

The Raptors are a slight 2-point favourite towards the Clippers, in keeping with the newest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had really feel for the road for this one, as the sport opened with the Raptors as a 2.5-point favourite.

Over/Underneath: -110

Sequence Historical past

Los Angeles have gained seven out of their final 13 video games towards Toronto.

Dec 31, 2021 – Toronto 116 vs. Los Angeles 108

Could 11, 2021 – Los Angeles 115 vs. Toronto 96

Could 04, 2021 – Los Angeles 105 vs. Toronto 100

Dec 11, 2019 – Los Angeles 112 vs. Toronto 92

Nov 11, 2019 – Los Angeles 98 vs. Toronto 88

Feb 03, 2019 – Toronto 121 vs. Los Angeles 103

Dec 11, 2018 – Toronto 123 vs. Los Angeles 99

Mar 25, 2018 – Los Angeles 117 vs. Toronto 106

Dec 11, 2017 – Los Angeles 96 vs. Toronto 91

Feb 06, 2017 – Toronto 118 vs. Los Angeles 109

Nov 21, 2016 – Los Angeles 123 vs. Toronto 115

Jan 24, 2016 – Toronto 112 vs. Los Angeles 94

Nov 22, 2015 – Toronto 91 vs. Los Angeles 80

Harm Report for Los Angeles

Jason Preston: Out (Foot)

Paul George: Out (Elbow)

Norman Powell: Out (Foot)

Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee)

Jay Scrubb: Out for the Season (Toe)

Harm Report for Toronto