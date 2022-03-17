How to watch Connecticut vs. New Mexico St.: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Taking part in
New Mexico St. @ Connecticut
Common Season Data: New Mexico St. 25-6; Connecticut 23-9
What to Know
The New Mexico St. Aggies and the #21 Connecticut Huskies are set to conflict at 6:50 p.m. ET March 17 at KeyBank Heart within the first spherical of the NCAA Event. The Aggies can be strutting in after a victory whereas UConn can be stumbling in from a defeat.
New Mexico St. earned some extra postseason success of their contest on Saturday. They captured a cushty 66-52 win over the Abilene Christian Wildcats. Guard Clayton Henry (15 factors) was the highest scorer for New Mexico St. Clayton Henry’s efficiency made up for a slower sport towards the Grand Canyon Antelopes final week.
In the meantime, UConn was shut however no cigar final Friday as they fell 63-60 to the Villanova Wildcats. UConn obtained double-digit scores from 4 gamers: guard Tyrese Martin (19), ahead Adama Sanogo (15), guard R.J. Cole (11), and guard Andre Jackson (10). That makes it 4 consecutive video games wherein Adama Sanogo has had not less than 11 rebounds.
The Aggies are anticipated to lose this subsequent one by 6.5. They may be price taking an opportunity on towards the unfold, nonetheless, as they’re at the moment on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Two defensive stats to maintain behind your head whereas watching: New Mexico St. have been holding their opponents to a discipline purpose proportion of 39.10%, which locations them 15th in school basketball. The Huskies will not be fairly nearly as good, however they’re no chumps, both: they’ve been holding their opponents to a discipline purpose proportion of 40.10%, which locations them 29th in school basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6:50 p.m. ET
- The place: KeyBank Heart — Buffalo, New York
- TV: TNT
- Comply with: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Huskies are a strong 6.5-point favourite towards the Aggies, in accordance with the most recent college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had an excellent really feel for the road for this one, as the sport opened with the Huskies as a 7-point favourite.
Over/Beneath: -110
See college basketball picks for each single sport, together with this one, from SportsLine’s superior pc mannequin. Get picks now.
Sequence Historical past
That is the primary time these groups have performed one another inside the final seven years.
Source link
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL