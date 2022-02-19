How to watch Davidson vs. Saint Louis: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday’s NCAAB game

Who’s Playing

Saint Louis @ Davidson

Current Records: Saint Louis 18-8; Davidson 21-4

What to Know

The Davidson Wildcats and the Saint Louis Billikens are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Feb. 19 at Belk Arena. Davidson is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Wildcats didn’t have too much trouble with the Duquesne Dukes at home on Monday as they won 72-61. Davidson’s guard Foster Loyer did his thing and had 24 points.

Meanwhile, everything went Saint Louis’ way against the La Salle Explorers on Wednesday as they made off with a 90-64 victory. Four players on Saint Louis scored in the double digits: guard Fred Thatch Jr. (21), guard Jordan Nesbitt (16), forward Terrence Hargrove Jr. (13), and guard Gibson Jimerson (12).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Davidson is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. Now might not be the best time to take the Wildcats against the spread since they’ve let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Davidson is now 21-4 while the Billikens sit at 18-8. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Davidson comes into the contest boasting the 13th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.60%. Saint Louis has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 79.1 points per game on average, good for 25th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena — Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena — Davidson, North Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Billikens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Davidson have won five out of their last seven games against Saint Louis.

Jan 22, 2020 – Davidson 71 vs. Saint Louis 59

Mar 16, 2019 – Saint Louis 67 vs. Davidson 44

Jan 26, 2019 – Davidson 54 vs. Saint Louis 53

Mar 09, 2018 – Davidson 78 vs. Saint Louis 60

Jan 03, 2018 – Davidson 54 vs. Saint Louis 51

Jan 08, 2017 – Davidson 77 vs. Saint Louis 66

Jan 20, 2016 – Saint Louis 96 vs. Davidson 87

Injury Report for Davidson

No Injury Information

Injury Report for Saint Louis