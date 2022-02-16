How to watch Fairfield vs. Manhattan: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing
Manhattan @ Fairfield
Current Records: Manhattan 12-11; Fairfield 12-13
What to Know
The Manhattan Jaspers lost both of their matches to the Fairfield Stags last season on scores of 67-85 and 58-59, so they’re hoping to turn the tables this season. The Jaspers and Fairfield will face off in an MAAC battle at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Manhattan strolled past the Quinnipiac Bobcats with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 83-66.
Meanwhile, Fairfield came out on top in a nail-biter against the Canisius Golden Griffins on Monday, sneaking past 80-76.
Manhattan is now 12-11 while Fairfield sits at 12-13. The Jaspers are 5-6 after wins this season, the Stags 8-3.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard — Bridgeport, Connecticut
Series History
Fairfield have won eight out of their last 15 games against Manhattan.
- Mar 09, 2021 – Fairfield 59 vs. Manhattan 58
- Mar 05, 2021 – Fairfield 85 vs. Manhattan 67
- Mar 04, 2021 – Manhattan 69 vs. Fairfield 59
- Mar 10, 2020 – Manhattan 61 vs. Fairfield 43
- Mar 06, 2020 – Fairfield 66 vs. Manhattan 50
- Jan 10, 2020 – Fairfield 68 vs. Manhattan 60
- Mar 07, 2019 – Manhattan 57 vs. Fairfield 53
- Feb 24, 2019 – Fairfield 72 vs. Manhattan 59
- Jan 31, 2019 – Manhattan 62 vs. Fairfield 49
- Jan 11, 2018 – Manhattan 59 vs. Fairfield 53
- Dec 30, 2017 – Manhattan 61 vs. Fairfield 58
- Jan 31, 2017 – Fairfield 78 vs. Manhattan 49
- Jan 05, 2017 – Fairfield 97 vs. Manhattan 79
- Feb 07, 2016 – Fairfield 80 vs. Manhattan 70
- Jan 02, 2016 – Manhattan 72 vs. Fairfield 66
