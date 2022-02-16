How to watch Fairfield vs. Manhattan: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

Manhattan @ Fairfield

Current Records: Manhattan 12-11; Fairfield 12-13

What to Know

The Manhattan Jaspers lost both of their matches to the Fairfield Stags last season on scores of 67-85 and 58-59, so they’re hoping to turn the tables this season. The Jaspers and Fairfield will face off in an MAAC battle at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Manhattan strolled past the Quinnipiac Bobcats with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 83-66.

Meanwhile, Fairfield came out on top in a nail-biter against the Canisius Golden Griffins on Monday, sneaking past 80-76.

Manhattan is now 12-11 while Fairfield sits at 12-13. The Jaspers are 5-6 after wins this season, the Stags 8-3.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard — Bridgeport, Connecticut

Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard — Bridgeport, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Fairfield have won eight out of their last 15 games against Manhattan.