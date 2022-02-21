How to watch Florida A&M vs. Alabama A&M: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Playing

Alabama A&M @ Florida A&M

Current Records: Alabama A&M 8-16; Florida A&M 11-14

What to Know

The Florida A&M Rattlers and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs will face off in an SWAC clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 21 at Al Lawson Center. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

This past Saturday, Florida A&M narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Alabama State Hornets 86-83.

Speaking of close games: Alabama A&M sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 62-60 victory over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats this past Saturday.

The wins brought the Rattlers up to 11-14 and the Bulldogs to 8-16. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Florida A&M is 28th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.8 on average. Alabama A&M has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 37.90% percent of their shots, which is the 357th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Al Lawson Center — Tallahassee, Florida

Al Lawson Center — Tallahassee, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.