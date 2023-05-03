How to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday’s NBA game

Who’s Playing

On Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will face off in a Western Conference playoff contest at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The common season information of Los Angeles and Golden State are 43-39 and 44-38, respectively, and the present collection standings are Golden State 0, Los Angeles 0.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Chase Center — San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

On Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors will play the Los Angeles Lakers of their first-to-four playoff collection within the Western Conference at 10:00 p.m. ET at Chase Center. The Warriors, who had been the underdogs of their earlier game, earned some postseason bragging rights after their a hit day trip on Sunday towards Sacramento, during which they gained 120-100. Stephen Curry led the price, scoring 50 issues in conjunction with 6 assists and eight rebounds. On the opposite hand, the Lakers had a dominant win at house over Memphis on Friday, profitable with a last ranking of 125-85 and securing victory in all 4 quarters with a 33 level benefit. They racked up 33 assists, which ranked them fifteenth general within the common season, and are 11-2 when they have got handed the ball that smartly. Tune in to CBS Sports to see who will start their playoff collection at the proper foot.

Odds

According to the most recent NBA odds, Golden State is a 4.5-point favourite towards Los Angeles, and the over/beneath is about at 228 issues.

