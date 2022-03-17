How to watch Gonzaga vs. Georgia State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Taking part in

Georgia State @ Gonzaga

Common Season Information: Georgia State 18-10; Gonzaga 26-3

What to Know

The #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Georgia State Panthers are set to conflict at 4:15 p.m. ET March 17 at Moda Middle on the Rose Quarter within the first spherical of the NCAA Match.

The Bulldogs earned some extra postseason success of their contest final week. They took down the Saint Mary’s Gaels 82-69. Gonzaga can attribute a lot of their success to protect Andrew Nembhard, who had 19 factors and 7 assists.

In the meantime, Georgia State netted an 80-71 victory over the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns final Monday. 4 gamers on Georgia State scored within the double digits: guard Corey Allen (29), ahead Eliel Nsoseme (12), ahead Jalen Thomas (12), and guard Kane Williams (10). That makes it three consecutive video games through which Eliel Nsoseme has had a minimum of ten rebounds.

Two offensive numbers to bear in mind earlier than tip-off: Gonzaga ranks first in school basketball in relation to factors per sport, with 87.eight on common. Much less enviably, Georgia State has solely been in a position to knock down 40.30% p.c of their photographs, which is the 13th lowest discipline purpose proportion in school basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 4:15 p.m. ET

Thursday at 4:15 p.m. ET The place: Moda Middle on the Rose Quarter — Portland, Oregon

Moda Middle on the Rose Quarter — Portland, Oregon TV: TNT

TNT Observe: CBS Sports App

Sequence Historical past

That is the primary time these groups have performed one another inside the final seven years.