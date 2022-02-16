How to watch Holy Cross vs. Boston University: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Playing
Boston University @ Holy Cross
Current Records: Boston University 18-9; Holy Cross 8-17
What to Know
The Boston University Terriers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Terriers and the Holy Cross Crusaders will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Hart Recreation Center. Boston University should still be riding high after a victory, while Holy Cross will be looking to right the ship.
Boston University had enough points to win and then some against the American Eagles this past Saturday, taking their contest 85-67. Boston University got double-digit scores from five players: guard Javante McCoy (25), guard Daman Tate (14), forward Sukhmail Mathon (13), guard Walter Whyte (11), and guard Jonas Harper (10).
Meanwhile, Holy Cross was within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap on Monday as they fell 60-54 to American. Guard Bo Montgomery wasn’t much of a difference maker for the Crusaders; Montgomery played for 37 minutes with 5-for-16 shooting.
The Terriers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it’s been tough sledding overall. They are 7-3-2 ATS in away games but only 12-12-2 all in all.
Holy Cross’ loss took them down to 8-17 while Boston University’s win pulled them up to 18-9. Javante McCoy will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 25 points along with six rebounds this past Saturday. Let’s see if he can build on that strong performance or if Holy Cross’ defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center — Worcester, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Terriers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Crusaders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Boston University have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Holy Cross.
- Jan 31, 2022 – Holy Cross 75 vs. Boston University 70
- Feb 24, 2021 – Holy Cross 86 vs. Boston University 75
- Feb 17, 2021 – Boston University 78 vs. Holy Cross 69
- Feb 14, 2021 – Boston University 86 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Feb 13, 2021 – Holy Cross 82 vs. Boston University 65
- Jan 05, 2021 – Holy Cross 68 vs. Boston University 66
- Jan 04, 2021 – Boston University 83 vs. Holy Cross 76
- Feb 08, 2020 – Boston University 77 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Jan 25, 2020 – Boston University 79 vs. Holy Cross 64
- Feb 18, 2019 – Boston University 70 vs. Holy Cross 60
- Jan 30, 2019 – Boston University 68 vs. Holy Cross 54
- Feb 10, 2018 – Holy Cross 73 vs. Boston University 62
- Jan 14, 2018 – Boston University 54 vs. Holy Cross 40
- Feb 25, 2017 – Boston University 71 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Dec 30, 2016 – Boston University 61 vs. Holy Cross 55
- Feb 27, 2016 – Boston University 83 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Dec 30, 2015 – Holy Cross 80 vs. Boston University 64
