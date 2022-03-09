How to watch Howard vs. Coppin State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday’s NCAAB game

Who’s Playing

Coppin State @ Howard

Regular Season Records: Coppin State 7-22; Howard 16-12

What to Know

The Howard Bison have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Coppin State Eagles and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 23 of 2019. The Bison and Coppin State are set to clash at 8 p.m. ET March 9 at Norfolk Scope Arena in the first round of the Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Howard found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 83-61 punch to the gut against the Norfolk State Spartans this past Thursday.

Meanwhile, Coppin State was close but no cigar this past Thursday as they fell 63-59 to the Morgan State Bears.

A couple stats to keep an eye on: Howard enters the matchup with 17.9 takeaways on average, good for fifth best in college basketball. Less enviably, Coppin State is 27th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Norfolk Scope Arena — Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk Scope Arena — Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Coppin State have won six out of their last ten games against Howard.