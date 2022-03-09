How to watch Howard vs. Coppin State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday’s NCAAB game

Who’s Playing
Coppin State @ Howard
Regular Season Records: Coppin State 7-22; Howard 16-12
What to Know
The Howard Bison have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Coppin State Eagles and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 23 of 2019. The Bison and Coppin State are set to clash at 8 p.m. ET March 9 at Norfolk Scope Arena in the first round of the Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
Howard found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 83-61 punch to the gut against the Norfolk State Spartans this past Thursday.
Meanwhile, Coppin State was close but no cigar this past Thursday as they fell 63-59 to the Morgan State Bears.
A couple stats to keep an eye on: Howard enters the matchup with 17.9 takeaways on average, good for fifth best in college basketball. Less enviably, Coppin State is 27th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.6 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Norfolk Scope Arena — Norfolk, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Coppin State have won six out of their last ten games against Howard.
- Feb 21, 2022 – Coppin State 86 vs. Howard 82
- Jan 24, 2022 – Coppin State 83 vs. Howard 81
- Feb 03, 2020 – Coppin State 64 vs. Howard 56
- Jan 27, 2020 – Coppin State 82 vs. Howard 75
- Feb 23, 2019 – Howard 74 vs. Coppin State 73
- Mar 01, 2018 – Howard 78 vs. Coppin State 71
- Mar 06, 2017 – Howard 79 vs. Coppin State 73
- Jan 16, 2017 – Coppin State 81 vs. Howard 72
- Feb 13, 2016 – Coppin State 90 vs. Howard 66
- Jan 09, 2016 – Howard 72 vs. Coppin State 63
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL