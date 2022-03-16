How to watch Juventus vs. Villarreal: TV channel, Champions League live stream info, start time

The Champions League is again in motion Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who’s Enjoying

Villarreal @ Juventus

What to Know

These groups are trying ahead to a outcome extra decisive than three weeks in the past’s. Villarreal and Juventus completed on equal footing with a 1-1 draw. Meaning the winner of this leg will advance. Within the case of one other tie, Villarreal wins in the event that they rating at the least two targets (away targets rule), Juventus wins if the groups rating lower than one objective, and one other rating of precisely 1-1 will ship the groups into additional time.

The groups will sq. off for a spot within the quarter-finals at four p.m. ET Wednesday, March 16th at Allianz Stadium. Sustain with this and all of the UEFA Champions League motion on CBSSports.com.

Craving much more protection of the world’s sport? Pay attention under and comply with ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast the place we take you past the pitch and across the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and extra.

How To Watch

Juventus vs. Villarreal

Wednesday at four p.m. ET

Allianz Stadium

Allianz Stadium TV and Dwell stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook odds: Juventus +116; Draw +215; Villarreal +270

Featured Recreation | Juventus vs. Villarreal

