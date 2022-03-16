How to watch Juventus vs. Villarreal: TV channel, Champions League live stream info, start time

The way to watch Juventus vs. Villarreal
The Champions League is again in motion Wednesday on Paramount+.
Who’s Enjoying
Villarreal @ Juventus
What to Know
These groups are trying ahead to a outcome extra decisive than three weeks in the past’s. Villarreal and Juventus completed on equal footing with a 1-1 draw. Meaning the winner of this leg will advance. Within the case of one other tie, Villarreal wins in the event that they rating at the least two targets (away targets rule), Juventus wins if the groups rating lower than one objective, and one other rating of precisely 1-1 will ship the groups into additional time.
The groups will sq. off for a spot within the quarter-finals at four p.m. ET Wednesday, March 16th at Allianz Stadium. Sustain with this and all of the UEFA Champions League motion on CBSSports.com.
How To Watch
- Who: Juventus vs. Villarreal
- When: Wednesday at four p.m. ET
- The place: Allianz Stadium
- TV and Dwell stream: Paramount+
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Juventus +116; Draw +215; Villarreal +270
Featured Recreation | Juventus vs. Villarreal
Wednesday’s broadcast schedule
- UEFA Champions League At present, three p.m. ET, Paramount+
- Juventus vs. Villarreal, four p.m. ET, and Paramount+
- Lille vs. Chelsea, four p.m. ET, Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Put up-Match Present, 6 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
