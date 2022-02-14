How to watch Kansas State vs. West Virginia: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Playing
West Virginia @ Kansas State
Current Records: West Virginia 14-10; Kansas State 13-11
What to Know
The Kansas State Wildcats have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the West Virginia Mountaineers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 18 of 2020. K-State and West Virginia will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Wildcats have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
The Iowa State Cyclones typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday K-State proved too difficult a challenge. K-State managed a 75-69 victory over Iowa State. K-State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Nijel Pack (19), guard Markquis Nowell (16), guard Mark Smith (15), and forward Ismael Massoud (11).
Meanwhile, the Mountaineers suffered a grim 81-58 defeat to the Oklahoma State Cowboys this past Saturday. One thing holding West Virginia back was the mediocre play of guard Taz Sherman, who did not have his best game: he finished with 12 points on 4-for-16 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.
Kansas State’s victory lifted them to 13-11 while West Virginia’s defeat dropped them down to 14-10. Nijel Pack will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 19 points in addition to six boards this past Saturday. Let’s see if he can build on that strong performance or if West Virginia’s defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum — Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a 3-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
West Virginia have won ten out of their last 14 games against Kansas State.
- Jan 08, 2022 – West Virginia 71 vs. Kansas State 68
- Feb 27, 2021 – West Virginia 65 vs. Kansas State 43
- Jan 23, 2021 – West Virginia 69 vs. Kansas State 47
- Feb 01, 2020 – West Virginia 66 vs. Kansas State 57
- Jan 18, 2020 – Kansas State 84 vs. West Virginia 68
- Feb 18, 2019 – Kansas State 65 vs. West Virginia 51
- Jan 09, 2019 – Kansas State 71 vs. West Virginia 69
- Feb 03, 2018 – West Virginia 89 vs. Kansas State 51
- Jan 01, 2018 – West Virginia 77 vs. Kansas State 69
- Mar 10, 2017 – West Virginia 51 vs. Kansas State 50
- Feb 11, 2017 – West Virginia 85 vs. Kansas State 66
- Jan 21, 2017 – Kansas State 79 vs. West Virginia 75
- Jan 26, 2016 – West Virginia 70 vs. Kansas State 55
- Jan 02, 2016 – West Virginia 87 vs. Kansas State 83
