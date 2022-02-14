How to watch Kansas State vs. West Virginia: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Playing

West Virginia @ Kansas State

Current Records: West Virginia 14-10; Kansas State 13-11

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the West Virginia Mountaineers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 18 of 2020. K-State and West Virginia will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Wildcats have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

The Iowa State Cyclones typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday K-State proved too difficult a challenge. K-State managed a 75-69 victory over Iowa State. K-State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Nijel Pack (19), guard Markquis Nowell (16), guard Mark Smith (15), and forward Ismael Massoud (11).

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers suffered a grim 81-58 defeat to the Oklahoma State Cowboys this past Saturday. One thing holding West Virginia back was the mediocre play of guard Taz Sherman, who did not have his best game: he finished with 12 points on 4-for-16 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Kansas State’s victory lifted them to 13-11 while West Virginia’s defeat dropped them down to 14-10. Nijel Pack will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 19 points in addition to six boards this past Saturday. Let’s see if he can build on that strong performance or if West Virginia’s defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum — Manhattan, Kansas

Fred Bramlage Coliseum — Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a 3-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

West Virginia have won ten out of their last 14 games against Kansas State.