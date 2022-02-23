How to watch Kansas vs. Kansas State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Playing
Kansas State @ Kansas
Current Records: Kansas State 14-12; Kansas 22-4
What to Know
The Kansas State Wildcats haven’t won a game against the #5 Kansas Jayhawks since Feb. 5 of 2019, but they’ll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. The Wildcats are staying on the road to face off against Kansas at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas should still be riding high after a victory, while K-State will be looking to right the ship.
K-State was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 82-79 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. K-State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Nijel Pack (16), guard Markquis Nowell (16), guard Mark Smith (15), and guard Mike McGuirl (14). This also makes it three games in a row in which Markquis Nowell has had at least three steals.
Meanwhile, the Jayhawks didn’t have too much trouble with the West Virginia Mountaineers on the road this past Saturday as they won 71-58. Guard Ochai Agbaji and forward David McCormack were among the main playmakers for Kansas as the former had 23 points and the latter dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 boards.
The Wildcats have to know they’ll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12.50 point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-4 against the spread when expected to lose.
K-State is now 14-12 while Kansas sits at 22-4. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: K-State has only been able to knock down 41.60% percent of their shots, which is the 48th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Kansas’ offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 49.20% field goal percentage, good for sixth best in college basketball. We’ll see if their 7.60% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse — Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
- Ticket Cost: $48.00
Odds
The Jayhawks are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 12-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Kansas have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Kansas State.
- Jan 22, 2022 – Kansas 78 vs. Kansas State 75
- Feb 17, 2021 – Kansas 59 vs. Kansas State 41
- Feb 02, 2021 – Kansas 74 vs. Kansas State 51
- Feb 29, 2020 – Kansas 62 vs. Kansas State 58
- Jan 21, 2020 – Kansas 81 vs. Kansas State 60
- Feb 25, 2019 – Kansas 64 vs. Kansas State 49
- Feb 05, 2019 – Kansas State 74 vs. Kansas 67
- Mar 09, 2018 – Kansas 83 vs. Kansas State 67
- Jan 29, 2018 – Kansas 70 vs. Kansas State 56
- Jan 13, 2018 – Kansas 73 vs. Kansas State 72
- Feb 06, 2017 – Kansas 74 vs. Kansas State 71
- Jan 03, 2017 – Kansas 90 vs. Kansas State 88
- Mar 10, 2016 – Kansas 85 vs. Kansas State 63
- Feb 20, 2016 – Kansas 72 vs. Kansas State 63
- Feb 03, 2016 – Kansas 77 vs. Kansas State 59
Injury Report for Kansas
- Remy Martin: Game-Time Decision (Knee)
- Cam Martin: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)
- Dillon Wilhite: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)
- Kyle Cuffe Jr.: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)
Injury Report for Kansas State
- Jordan Brooks: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)
- Logan Landers: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)
- Maximus Edwards: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)
- Seryee Lewis: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)
