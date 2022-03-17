How to watch Kings vs. Bucks: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday’s NBA game

By 2 Quarters
Followers are actually getting their cash’s price because the Milwaukee Bucks and the Sacramento Kings have mixed for 131 factors two quarters in. Milwaukee has emerged because the frontrunner and is forward of Sacramento 70-61.
The Bucks have been led by small ahead Khris Middleton, who to this point has 17 factors and 5 assists together with three rebounds and two steals.
The Kings have not been a lot of a second-half crew this yr, dropping 83% of the time once they had been down on the break.
Who’s Taking part in
Milwaukee @ Sacramento
Present Data: Milwaukee 43-26; Sacramento 25-45
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings are 2-11 towards the Milwaukee Bucks since November of 2015, however they’re going to have an opportunity to shut the hole a bit of bit on Wednesday. The Kings’ homestand continues as they put together to tackle Milwaukee at 10 p.m. ET March 16 at Golden 1 Heart. Sacramento is not favored, however they only beat the chances of their final contest, so do not rely them out.
Sacramento was capable of grind out a stable win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday, profitable 112-103. It was one other large night time for Sacramento’s level guard De’Aaron Fox, who had 34 factors and 6 assists together with six rebounds. Fox’s night time made it three video games in a row during which he has scored not less than 32 factors.
In the meantime, Milwaukee did not have an excessive amount of respiratory room of their sport with the Utah Jazz on Monday, however they nonetheless walked away with a 117-111 victory. Level guard Jrue Vacation and energy ahead Giannis Antetokounmpo had been among the many primary playmakers for the Bucks as the previous had 29 factors and 7 assists along with 5 steals and the latter dropped a double-double on 30 factors and 15 boards. The matchup made it Antetokounmpo’s fourth in a row with not less than 30 factors.
Their wins bumped the Kings to 25-45 and Milwaukee to 43-26. Permitting a mean of 115.29 factors per sport, Sacramento hasn’t precisely asserted themselves on the defensive finish. We’ll see if they will patch up the holes of their protection earlier than their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- The place: Golden 1 Heart — Sacramento, California
- TV: Bally Sports activities Wisconsin
- On-line streaming: fuboTV (Strive without cost. Regional restrictions might apply.)
- Observe: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Price: $19.00
Odds
The Bucks are an enormous 8.5-point favourite towards the Kings, in keeping with the newest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had really feel for the road for this one, as the sport opened with the Bucks as a 9-point favourite.
Over/Below: -110
See NBA picks for each single sport, together with this one, from SportsLine’s superior pc mannequin. Get picks now.
Collection Historical past
Milwaukee have received 11 out of their final 13 video games towards Sacramento.
- Jan 22, 2022 – Milwaukee 133 vs. Sacramento 127
- Apr 03, 2021 – Milwaukee 129 vs. Sacramento 128
- Feb 21, 2021 – Milwaukee 128 vs. Sacramento 115
- Feb 10, 2020 – Milwaukee 123 vs. Sacramento 111
- Jan 10, 2020 – Milwaukee 127 vs. Sacramento 106
- Feb 27, 2019 – Milwaukee 141 vs. Sacramento 140
- Nov 04, 2018 – Milwaukee 144 vs. Sacramento 109
- Dec 02, 2017 – Milwaukee 109 vs. Sacramento 104
- Nov 28, 2017 – Milwaukee 112 vs. Sacramento 87
- Mar 22, 2017 – Milwaukee 116 vs. Sacramento 98
- Nov 05, 2016 – Milwaukee 117 vs. Sacramento 91
- Feb 01, 2016 – Sacramento 111 vs. Milwaukee 104
- Nov 25, 2015 – Sacramento 129 vs. Milwaukee 118
Harm Report for Sacramento
- Jeremy Lamb: Out (Private)
- Terence Davis: Out (Wrist)
Harm Report for Milwaukee
- Lindell Wigginton: Recreation-Time Choice (Ankle)
- Pat Connaughton: Out (Finger)
- DeAndre’ Bembry: Out for the Season (Knee)
