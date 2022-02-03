How to watch Lakers vs. Trail Blazers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday’s NBA game

Through 3 Quarters
Down one at the end of last quarter, the Portland Trail Blazers have now snagged the lead. After three quarters neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Portland leads 75-74 over the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Trail Blazers have been relying on center Jusuf Nurkic, who has dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds in addition to four dimes, and small forward Norman Powell, who has 20 points along with four boards. Los Angeles has been relying on the performance of power forward Carmelo Anthony, who has shot 5-for-6 from downtown and has recorded 21 points and seven rebounds.
The Lakers haven’t lost 71% of the games in which they were down heading into the final period this year, so a victory here would be refreshing.
Who’s Playing
Portland @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Portland 21-30; Los Angeles 24-27
What to Know
After six games on the road, the Los Angeles Lakers are heading back home. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The Lakers came up short against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, falling 129-121. Los Angeles’ loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Malik Monk, who shot 8-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 33 points and ten rebounds along with five dimes.
Meanwhile, Portland received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 98-81 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Shooting guard Anfernee Simons wasn’t much of a difference maker for Rip City; Simons played for 34 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-16 shooting.
Los Angeles is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten Oklahoma City Nov. 4 easily too and instead slipped up with a 107-104. In other words, don’t count Portland out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, California
- TV: ROOT Sports Northwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $65.00
Odds
The Lakers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won 17 out of their last 27 games against Los Angeles.
Injury Report for Los Angeles
- Malik Monk: Game-Time Decision (Groin)
- LeBron James: Out (Knee)
- Kendrick Nunn: Out (Knee)
Injury Report for Portland
- Jusuf Nurkic: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)
- Anfernee Simons: Game-Time Decision (Hip)
- CJ Elleby: Game-Time Decision (Hamstring)
- Trendon Watford: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)
- Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Knee)
- Damian Lillard: Out (Abdomen)
- Cody Zeller: Out (Knee)
- Nassir Little: Out for the Season (Shoulder)
